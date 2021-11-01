Karl Robinson details Oxford United’s transfer plans

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has revealed to the Witney Gazette that the club will be continuing with their planning for the January transfer window on Thursday this week.

The U’s currently occupy sixth place in the Sky Bet League One table and will now be looking to build some more momentum after picking up a good victory against Morecambe on Saturday at the Kassam Stadium.

Steve Seddon, Mark Sykes and Matty Taylor were all on target for their side in the victory, however that hasn’t stopped Oxford from planning ahead with the new year in mind.

Now Robinson has revealed that the club will be discussing their transfer plans further later on this week:

“We’ve got a few meetings on Thursday.

“We’re entering November, eight weeks from the window opening so there’s a lot of work to be done.

“The top teams in this league, when you’re doing well you have to jump.

“That’s the objective: to move forwards steadily and don’t be silly in the window.”

As stated further in the report, the U’s could look to strengthen further in attack in order to bring in more reinforcements for the likes of Taylor.

However Robinson also stated that it is usually unlikely for a new striker to come into a club and have a big impact.

The Verdict

The U’s do have one loan spot left available that they could look to fill with a player from a higher league club, whilst there are also a plethora of free agents who are still looking for a new side.

As Robinson quite rightly alludes to, January is a tough window to get players in who can not only make a difference but also offer an improvement on the players that the club already has at its disposal.

Oxford’s starting eleven is very strong, so whoever they bring in has to be good enough technically and tactically in order to win a place in the side.

These transfers can make or break a season and it is clear that the U’s are keen to get them right this time around.