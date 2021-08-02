Karl Robinson delivers verdict on Oxford United recruit

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson has stated that they will see a “better version” of Gavin Whyte, who returns to the club on a season-long loan.

Since leaving the U’s two seasons ago, Whyte has made 31 appearances at Championship level for Cardiff, scoring four times. The 25-year old was linked with a return in January, however Hull City landed his signature, making 20 appearances and, again, scoring four as The Tigers went on to win League One.

In a recent interview, Robinson stated he believes that Whyte’s experiences over the last couple of seasons has not just helped himself, but will prove beneficial for his side.

As per Witney Gazette, he said: “Tactically he’s matured, he’s now training with top Championship players day-in, day-out.

“For me, it’s a more mature Gavin Whyte, a better Gavin Whyte, and more aware of the circumstances he finds himself.”

Whyte believes it was easy for him to make a return to the club, and also believes playing regularly for Northern Ireland has helped his development, now having 20 caps.

He said: “I think I’ve matured all round, playing in the Northern Ireland set-up has helped.

“I’ll help the young lads and bring as much as I can to this team.

“I wanted to go somewhere I’d be loved and I was the first time around.”

The Verdict

This signing shows a lot of intent as well as a lot of trust from Robinson. His loan spell at Hull last season proved that even not as a regular starter, he made key contributions, something that could be the case this season due to competition from James Henry.

Whether he starts or not, his pace and trickery could prove a nightmare for opposition full-backs, especially if he is used as a substitute against a tired opponent. This tactic was deployed on numerous occasions by Grant McCann last season.

Familiarity with his manager and a handful of the squad will be of benefit to player and squad also, as an understanding of playing styles and attributes with certain players will have already developed from his previous spell.

