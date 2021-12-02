Karl Robinson delivers update as Oxford United eye Barnsley agreement

Oxford United will be hoping to secure a third successive top-six finish in what remains of this League One season, with the U’s falling in the play-offs in their last two campaigns.

One player who is particularly important in Oxford’s XI at the moment is Barnsley loanee Herbie Kane.

The 23-year-old has cemented himself in the Oxford lineup since his temporary move from Oakwell, starting 11 league games and adding an extra two from the bench.

Primarily operating as a holding midfielder, Kane has chipped with three assists in the third-tier thus far.

Speaking to Oxford Mail, Karl Robinson has highlighted how important Kane is and spoke about the possibility of him returning to his parent club this January: “He’s a top player, it’s a necessity Herbie Kane stays here. I can’t speak too much of him.

“I don’t foresee why he won’t be here. We’ve had a meeting and everything seems positive.

“They (Barnsley) have got to do what they’ve got to do, but we’re very confident that he’ll be here moving forward from January.”

The verdict

Kane is a really exciting prospect and it was surprising that he was not integrated into Barnsley’s squad at the start of the campaign, but the Tykes’ decision has benefitted Oxford.

The 23-year-old’s technical ability, coupled with his vision, makes him someone who can help Oxford dictate the tempo and dominate their opposition whilst in possession.

If he was to depart in January, there is no denying that it would be a big loss, but ultimately, Oxford have proven in the past to deal with player setbacks very well.

Oxford currently find themselves in eighth but are just two points from the play-off positions and six from top-spot, whilst they have a game in hand or two on the majority of the teams above them.