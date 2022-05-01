Karl Robinson confirms intentions over several out-of-contract Oxford United players

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has outlined which out of contract first team players he wants to keep at the Kassam Stadium next season.

Robinson has outlined who he wants to keep going into next season with a number of first team players out of contract going into the summer.

Eight first team players see their contracts expire at the of the season with some holding an optional one-year extension in their deals.

Experienced midfielder James Henry is one of those players with the club able to trigger another 12 months which would take him into his sixth season for the O’s.

That is something it seems Robinson would like to do, as he told media: “We know how important he is to the football club and he’s another player we want to be part of what we’re trying to achieve.”

Robinson also revealed that Alex Gorrin had been offered a new deal, and also expressed an interest in retain Billy Boden, something that has been reciprocated by Boden himself.

Mark Sykes is a player who could be on his way out, as the creative midfielder was left out of the squad with Bristol City rumoured to be interested. This would make sense given Nigel Pearson’s recent attendance at the game against MK Dons.

Other players mentioned are Sam Winnall and Jamie Hanson, but it is unclear whether they may depart, with Robinson hoping to hold talks with the board in the coming days: “Our shareholders are over this week. We’ve got meetings on Monday and Tuesday about the budget and what we want to do.

“I said to you that players who played I want here next year. I want Billy Bodin here, Sam Baldock is obviously somebody else I want here. Those are players I know I want for next season, that’s a positive.”

The Verdict

There’s a lot to decipher from an Oxford perspective but Robinson laying his cards out publicly will help him and the club convince those who could leave to stay.

If they don’t, it becomes quite a big job for the O’s in the summer as they look to replace some influential players.

That being said, Robinson has done a good job of recycling players in the past, improving them and replacing them once they’ve been sold and that’s expected to carry on.