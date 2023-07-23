One area of the Leeds United squad that Daniel Farke is looking to improve is in the goalkeeping department.

Illan Meslier's future remains up in the air, and the Whites are looking for reinforcements following experienced back-up keeper Joel Robles' departure from the club upon the expiration of his deal.

Having been relegated from the Premier League with the leakiest defence across the 2022/23 campaign by shipping 78 goals, this is clearly an area of concern for Leeds.

What is the latest on Leeds United's search for a new goalkeeper?

Keith Downie of Sky Sports first reported on Leeds' interest in Karl Darlow, who he explained was also an option for top-flight side Bournemouth, too.

Phil Hay of The Athletic has also confirmed the interest, alongside Angus Gunn of Norwich City and Freddie Woodman of Preston North End.

However, according to The Northern Echo, Bournemouth are currently leading the race to sign the 32-year-old from the Magpies. Talks have been held over the last 24 hours between Newcastle and Bournemouth with a deal now believed to be close.

Darlow arrived at Hull City during the January transfer window, and went on to feature 12 times for Liam Rosenior’s side, helping them to secure a 15th place finish in the table.

He conceded just 14 goals and kept five clean sheets during his time at the MKM Stadium.

However, Darlow has fallen down the pecking order of Eddie Howe’s squad and is seemingly looking for more regular game time than he will be afforded in the North East.

With a move to Bournemouth close, we assess what this might mean for Leeds.

How big of a blow is Darlow snubbing Leeds for Bournemouth?

Leeds will almost certainly sign a 'keeper this window, unless a major U-turn happens regarding Meslier.

Farke's team requires a goalkeeper who is comfortable with his feet, and perhaps an alternative option ought to be looked at.

Darlow's distribution for Hull last season was, admittedly, fairly good. However, it has largely been a weak point of his game over the years, especially at Newcastle.

Leeds could sign a player more assured in playing out from the back, who also is younger, too. Darlow is a decent player, and more than above average for a Championship goalkeeper, but the Whites may be looking for an upgrade should they go up to the top-flight.

Darlow would be the sort of signing you would look to demote to back-up upon arrival into the Premier League, and it makes sense to simply sign the ready-made first-choice now that could also be the club's number-one after promotion.

Some of the other options are younger, and you would imagine they could grow into the role, and also have the propensity to improve further due to their age, too.

Darlow heading to Bournemouth could be a blessing for Leeds this summer, meaning they are forced to look at alternatives or keep Meslier as their first-choice.

A good potential alternative could be Manchester City's Zack Steffen, who has been coached to play out from the back at both Man City and during his time on loan at Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough.

The 28-year-old needs a new club and a permanent home, and could be a better option, alongside Gunn and Woodman, too.