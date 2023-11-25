Highlights Karl Darlow's lack of game time at Leeds United is disappointing for all parties involved.

When Karl Darlow was signed by Leeds United during the summer, it was perhaps expected that Illan Meslier would depart Elland Road.

Despite his lack of game time at Newcastle United in recent years, the experienced shot-stopper is a highly-rated keeper and it previously seemed clear why he made the move to Elland Road.

Being part of a potential promotion-winning team is exciting, but many people would have thought that Darlow would have wanted to secure a decent amount of playing time to end his career on a high note.

At 33, Darlow could still spend five or more years in the game, but he isn't getting any younger and he will surely want to leave a legacy.

Karl Darlow's Career Appearances (As per Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Nottingham Forest 111 Newcastle United 100 Hull City 12 Walsall 10 Newport County 8 Leeds United 2

On paper, the summer switch to Elland Road is one that made sense with Meslier being the subject of real speculation.

But the Frenchman didn't depart in the end and when the summer window closed, it always looked as though Darlow was going to face a major battle in his potential quest to be a regular starter in West Yorkshire.

He has been consigned to just two competitive appearances all season, with both of these displays coming in the EFL Cup.

In his second appearance, he couldn't prevent Salford City from pulling off an upset against the Whites, and he will be especially disappointed about this result considering he couldn't be the hero in the penalty shootout.

Unfortunately for him, Meslier's remarkable save against Leicester City earlier this month wouldn't have done anything to boost his chances, so he faces the prospect of making very few appearances between now and the end of the season.

What are Karl Darlow's options at Leeds United ahead of the January transfer window?

There are three options for Darlow.

He could potentially stay at Elland Road and it wouldn't be a surprise if he did that, considering he only joined in the summer and is probably required considering he's been a regular part of Daniel Farke's matchday squad.

An exit could potentially be a possibility though, if Leeds are open to that.

Any sort of exit would be disappointing for all parties considering he hasn't achieved much in West Yorkshire thus far and has failed to live up to expectations because of that.

The 33-year-old is a capable deputy in both of England's top two tiers, so letting him leave in January wouldn't make sense for the Whites.

What stance should Karl Darlow take on his Leeds United future?

The experienced stopper shouldn't be looking to push for an exit right now.

If a good opportunity pops up and Leeds are happy to sanction a transfer, he could consider it.

However, pushing for an exit may upset a fanbase that was hugely disappointed when Willy Gnonto made himself unavailable for a couple of games in August to try and force a move.

Many Leeds fans wouldn't be angry if he decided to make an exit - but how he conducts himself will decide how the supporters view him.

At the moment, forcing an exit doesn't seem wise because he hasn't played enough to put himself in the shop window and attract interest from other clubs. His CV alone probably won't be enough for him to attract many approaches.

With Leeds in the mix for promotion too, he could be part of something special during the latter stages of the season, so he may regret it if he exits the club this winter.

And there's a chance he could replace Meslier between the sticks at some point, with an injury or a potential transfer for the Frenchman possibly on the horizon.

If Darlow doesn't secure a decent amount of game time between now and the end of the season, he should reassess his future at the end of the campaign when he will have more time to consider what he should do next.