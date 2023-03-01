Karl Darlow responds to questions on his Newcastle United future amid Hull City loan

Hull City‘s on-loan Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow has refused to give anything away with regards to his long term future.

While he has previously had spells as the Magpies’ first choice between the posts since joining in 2015, this season has not been one of them for Darlow.

The goalkeeper made just one League Cup appearance for Eddie Howe’s side in the first half of the campaign, and as such was allowed to join Hull on loan until the end of the season in January.

Darlow made his debut for the Tigers in their 1-0 defeat at Bristol City on Saturday afternoon, which leaves them 16th in the Championship table.

It has previously been reported that Hull are hoping to secure a permanent move for Darlow in the summer when that loan moves comes to an ending.

However, it now seems the goalkeeper himself is not commiting to anything when it comes to his future beyond this season.

When asked about potential talk with regards to a move for the 2023/24 season and beyond, Darlow was quoted by The Hull Daily Mail as saying: “It’s not a discussion for me to put to anyone. I think that will be dealt with behind the scenes in the summer, and what Newcastle thinks.”

As things stand, there are still just over two years remaining on Darlow’s contract with Newcastle, securing his future at St James’ Park until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Verdict

You can understand why Darlow may be reluctant to give too much away here.

Given he still has that contract with Newcastle, he is not going to want to cause any issues at his parent club with what he says, which could make life difficult for him.

Even so, his lack of game time for the Magpies recently, means you imagine a move that gets him more time out on the pitch, would be appealing for the goalkeeper.

Indeed, signing someone of Darlow’s quality would also be appealing for a club at Hull’s level, meaning this does still feel like a move that would work well for all parties.