Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is set to name back-up goalkeeper Karl Darlow in his Championship starting eleven for the first time this season when the Whites take on Luton Town on Saturday afternoon.

Farke revealed his decision to drop his usual first-choice shot-stopper Illan Meslier for the trip to Bedfordshire yesterday, off the back of some high-profile mistakes by the Frenchman that have caused Leeds to drop points in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Darlow is set to start his first league game this season at Kenilworth Road in front of the Sky Sports cameras, in what will be his fourth appearance of the campaign after starting in all three of the Whites' cup games.

The 34-year-old is approaching the end of his second season at Elland Road after a 2023 move from Newcastle United. Leeds are only the third permanent club of his career, after he started out at Nottingham Forest, then joined the Magpies permanently in 2014 following numerous lower-league loan spells.

How much Karl Darlow has earned at Leeds United as he prepares to start against Luton Town

Darlow signed a three-year contract upon his arrival at Leeds in 2023, and according to Capology's estimates, he remained on the exact same weekly earnings at Elland Road despite dropping down to the Championship from being at Newcastle.

The Wales international is estimated to earn £30,000 per week with the Whites, which means he takes home around £1,560,000 each year he is contracted to the club.

Darlow featured just four times throughout his debut campaign at Leeds, with only two league appearances after Meslier was sent-off against Preston North End on Boxing Day.

He has continued to pick up the same weekly wage this season, with his contract terms understandably remaining the same due to his lack of game-time. His upcoming appearance against Luton will be his first in any league competition since December 29, 2023.

With his weekly and yearly wages in mind, Darlow has earned an estimated £3,120,000 since signing for the Whites, according to Capology. That figure is likely to be closer to a definite amount by the time the campaign finishes next month.

Karl Darlow's weekly earnings compared to his Leeds teammates

Given his age and previous experience, Darlow will surely be pleased at his current role and situation at Elland Road. He should be even happier considering his weekly earnings when compared to his teammates, as his wages are relatively high for a player that rarely features in league games.

Capology have the 34-year-old down as the joint-10th highest earner within the Whites' current squad, with the likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Jayden Bogle, and fellow keeper Meslier each also earning an estimated £30,000 every week.

Meslier being on the same weekly wages as his usual back-up does come as a slight surprise, but Darlow does now have the chance to prove his worth compared to the Frenchman with a strong showing against the Hatters.

Leeds United's 2024/25 highest estimated earners (according to Capology) # Player/s Estimated weekly wage 1. Patrick Bamford £70,000 2. Junior Firpo £60,000 3= Dan James, Pascal Struijk £50,000 5= Manor Solomon, Brenden Aaronson £45,000 7= Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon £40,000 9. Max Wober £35,000 10= Karl Darlow, Illan Meslier, Wilfried Gnonto, Jayden Bogle £30,000

Leeds' estimated highest earners understandably include some of their most high-profile players. Patrick Bamford is believed to be the top earner at Elland Road, on £70,000 per week, while Junior Firpo, Pascal Struijk, Dan James, Manor Solomon and Brenden Aaronson are all also near the top of the list.