Karanka reveals he has already made key Birmingham City team call ahead of Swansea

Birmingham City boss Aitor Karanka has revealed that he has already made the decision on who will start in goal this weekend against Swansea City, but refused to be drawn on a name.

Last week, Neil Etheridge was signed from Cardiff City, but the experienced stopper missed out on selection in the victory over Brentford.

Instead, Zach Jeacock took the gloves on and kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 victory over Brentford.

As per the club’s official media channel, Karanka has confirmed a decision has been made on which goalkeeper will feature in Swansea in Saturday.

The Spaniard said: “Zach played really well, for a teenager to be in that goal and finish the game winning 1-0 and get the clean sheet. It was a good experience for him. I have already made my mind up before last Saturday to who will be starting in goal at Swansea.”

Jeacock is only 19 and his outing at Birmingham last Saturday was his first appearance for the Blues.

In Etheridge, Birmingham have an experienced goalkeeper on their books, who won promotion to the Premier League with Cardiff in 2017/18.

The 30-year-old was then ever-present in the Premier League for Cardiff and impressed, despite relegation.

Etheridge was on the bench last week as Jeacock impressed against Brentford.

The Verdict

This is an interesting dilemma for Karanka and we will have to wait until Saturday to find out the decision he’s taken.

Etheridge, you’d imagine, will be his first-choice in the long-term, but Jeacock has done well on debut and benefitted from Etheridge arriving late in the day ahead of Brentford.

Karanka might well continue with the teenager whilst his form and spirits are high.

