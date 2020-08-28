Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Karanka isn’t messing about is he?’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to club announcement

Published

47 mins ago

on

Birmingham City have confirmed the signing of a Spanish goalkeeper Andres Prieto from La Liga outfit Espanyol.

The Blues have secured the deal on a free and the 26-year-old signs a three-year deal at St Andrew’s with an option for another year.

Signing a new goalkeeper was a priority for Aitor Karanka at the Midlands side, with the club having no senior goalkeeper up until today after Lee Camp was released from his contract at the club, and Connal Trueman was loaned out to League One side AFC Wimbledon.

Prieto has played for a number of Spanish clubs having featured from Real Madrid’s B and C sides before moves to Espanyol, Malaga and then back to Espanyol.

The goalkeeper though has not featured heavily at all in first-team fixtures in the last few seasons, having made just seven appearances in the last three seasons.

Naturally, the club announcement from Birmingham sparked quite a varied reaction from Blues fans on social media, with most simply just happy to get a goalkeeper through the door.

Many seem to think that Prieto will just be utilised as back-up judging by the social media response also.

Here we take a look at how Blues fans are feeling towards the news….


