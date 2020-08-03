‘Karanka has sense’, ‘Gutted’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to latest player news

Birmingham City have announced that goalkeeper Lee Camp has left the club at the expiration of his contract, which has drawn a mixed reaction from fans of the Midlands club.

The 35-year-old signed a short-term extension to ensure he was available until the end of the 2019/20 campaign but it appears his time at St Andrew’s has now come to an end.

Birmingham announced today that Camp has left the club as a free agent after seeing his current deal expire.

In a statement on the club website, the Blues noted: “We would like to thank Lee for his performances, professionalism and all he has done during his spell with us. We wish him every success in the future.”

The goalkeeper joined on a free transfer from Cardiff City ahead of the 2018/19 season and has spent the majority of his time at the club since as their first-choice shot-stopper – amassing 86 appearances in total.

Camp has produced some impressive displays for the Birmingham club, including some fantastic penalty saves, but he was certainly no stranger to a howler.

It leaves new manager Aitor Karanka with just one goalkeeper, Connal Trueman, in his senior squad.

The news of his exit has proved divisive among fans of the Blues, with some happy to see him go and others taking the opposite stance.

Read their reaction here:

Goodbye sweet prince, thanks for the memories Brought so much joy, penalty saves at Cov and Forest, absolute limbs Campy, Campy, give us a wave😂 All being well, see you in the dead wax works boozer for a pint 👍 pic.twitter.com/aAztDu6nlA — Paul H 🏐🌍 (@PRH0121) August 3, 2020

Start of the clear out begins under karanka. Thanks for the service but this is good news. We need quality now! — Max Bradley (@_Maxbradley_) August 3, 2020

Sad but needed to happen — Tom (@Tom12956152) August 3, 2020

Worst keeper we’ve had for years, two relegation battles whilst he’s been in net. “Master of penalty saves”? What about “Master of clangers” I remember at least 5 he’s threw in. Get a grip, a decent keeper needed. — Age Active Limited (@age_active) August 3, 2020

Shame to see him go but good luck Campy always an enjoyable time with him in Goal, could make world class saves but also some shocking errors🤣one of a kind! — Bluenose Bear🐻💙 (@UpTheBlues1875) August 3, 2020

A proper Blues player. A real entertainer in goal, master of the penalty save and time wasting. Fans warned to him more and more the longer he was here. Thanks Campy 👏👏 — trevor reeves (@TrevReeves) August 3, 2020

Wow thank goodness.

Karanka has sense.

Can’t wait for next season.

Be at least 25 points better off before we start. — andrew griffiths (@AjgblueAndrew) August 3, 2020

Thanks for the memories Lee, gutted 😢😔💙 pic.twitter.com/4hnGwfD5Jy — 💫💕 Linzie P 💕💫 (@LinzieP17) August 3, 2020