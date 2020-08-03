Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

'Karanka has sense', 'Gutted' – Many Birmingham City fans react to latest player news

Published

9 mins ago

on

Birmingham City have announced that goalkeeper Lee Camp has left the club at the expiration of his contract, which has drawn a mixed reaction from fans of the Midlands club. 

The 35-year-old signed a short-term extension to ensure he was available until the end of the 2019/20 campaign but it appears his time at St Andrew’s has now come to an end.

Birmingham announced today that Camp has left the club as a free agent after seeing his current deal expire.

In a statement on the club website, the Blues noted: “We would like to thank Lee for his performances, professionalism and all he has done during his spell with us. We wish him every success in the future.”

The goalkeeper joined on a free transfer from Cardiff City ahead of the 2018/19 season and has spent the majority of his time at the club since as their first-choice shot-stopper – amassing 86 appearances in total.

Camp has produced some impressive displays for the Birmingham club, including some fantastic penalty saves, but he was certainly no stranger to a howler.

It leaves new manager Aitor Karanka with just one goalkeeper, Connal Trueman, in his senior squad.

The news of his exit has proved divisive among fans of the Blues, with some happy to see him go and others taking the opposite stance.

Read their reaction here:


