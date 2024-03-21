Highlights Dembele showed potential this season & caught eyes of top English clubs

He needs to choose next steps wisely to continue successful progress

The young midfielder excelled at Blackpool but must prioritise playing time in next move

Karamoko Dembele has impressed a number of top clubs during his loan spell at Blackpool from Ligue 1 side Stade Brestois, but he must choose his next steps carefully.

The 21-year-old rose through the ranks at Scottish Premiership side Celtic, and famously played in an U20s game at the Scottish club aged just 13 years old.

He went on to make 10 senior appearances for the club before joining French side Brest on a free transfer two years ago, and has spent this season on loan at Blackpool.

This season in League One has by far been the best of the young midfielder's early senior career so far, and has attracted attention from some top teams in England.

Dembele has found the environment to show his potential this season

As is often the case with players who attract attention from a very early age, Dembele struggled to live up to his early hype when attempting to make the transition into senior football.

First at Celtic and then with current parent club Brest, Dembele only managed a handful of appearances at each before his temporary switch to Bloomfield Road this season.

Dembele's career so far, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists Blackpool 40 7 12 Stade Brestois 18 0 0 Celtic 10 1 0

The Seasiders provided the former England U18 international with his first consistent run as a regular starter, and he has grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

So far for Neil Critchley's side, Dembele has made 40 appearances, scoring seven goals and 12 assists, an impressive tally for the young star.

Related Archie Gray reveals stance on Leeds United future amid Premier League links The teenager has made a real statement in his first season as a Leeds player

League One stats have attracted top-level interest

Dembele's performances for Blackpool have turned the heads of many teams in the first and second tier of English football, with his breakout season this year leaving many wondering how far the young creator can progress.

As reported by HITC, both West Ham and Nottingham Forest, along with Championship sides Leicester City, Southampton and Leeds United are all interested in bringing Dembele in.

When joining Brest, the former Celtic man signed a four-year contract, meaning that he is currently due to remain with the French side until 2026, and a fee would need to be paid by any side interested in his services.

The promise shown, and his likely value as a consequence of his contract situation, may price his current temporary club out of a permanent move, and the player himself will likely want to test himself at a higher level.

However, Dembele must place huge importance on playing time for any move he does make this summer, as he enters vital developmental years.

Next step is vital for Dembele

The former youth international must be wary of his expected playing time if he chooses to make a move this summer, as he has taken big strides throughout this campaign to show what he is capable of and must now make the most of that progress.

He can play out wide or through the middle, which will only serve to increase his potential playing time with any new club, but those clubs interested do all have a wealth of attacking and creative talent, a big factor in all three of Leeds, Leicester and Southampton fighting it out near the top of the Championship.

The success that the second-tier trio are having means that any, or all, could progress back to the Premier League this summer, which may bring with it further signings to boost their chances of survival in the top division.

Dembele must ensure that he is joining a club that will allow him to actually get out on the pitch and play regularly, as he has done at Blackpool, as that is the only way that he will take his career to the next level and is the primary reason he is attracting so much attention currently.

A Championship or Premier League move will be difficult to refuse after a successful season that is likely to end on a high, but Dembele will need to focus on the long-term with his next transfer, putting his playing time first to ensure he gets the most from key years for his development.