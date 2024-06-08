It is a big summer for Sheffield Wednesday after they secured survival in the Championship.

The Owls looked destined to make an immediate return to League One after a disastrous start to the season under Xisco Munoz, but they achieved safety after a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl as they finished 20th in the table.

There had been fears among Wednesday supporters that the club could lose Rohl this summer, but the Owls received a huge boost as German signed a new long-term contract at Hillsborough last month.

After the conclusion of the season, loanees James Beadle, Kristian Pedersen, Jeff Hendrick, Momo Diaby, Ian Poveda, Ike Ugbo and Ashley Fletcher have returned to their parent clubs, while Ciaran Brennan, Reece James, George Byers, Tyreeq Bakinson, Juan Delgado and Lee Gregory have been released at the end of their contracts.

Liam Palmer and Barry Bannan have both signed new deals, and Rohl will be hoping that Cameron Dawson, Dominic Iorfa, Di'Shon Bernard, Will Vaulks and Josh Windass will follow the pair in committing their future to the club.

It could be a busy summer as Rohl looks to rebuild his squad, but given his lack of investment in recent transfer windows, question marks remain over how much backing he will receive from owner Dejphon Chansiri.

As Wednesday continue their preparation for the new campaign, we looked at their potential dream starting line-up for next season.

GK: James Beadle

Beadle spent the first half of the season on loan at Oxford United from Brighton & Hove Albion, but he made the step up to the Championship when he joined Wednesday on a temporary basis in January.

The 19-year-old made a big impact at Hillsborough, keeping eight clean sheets in 19 appearances, and his form between the sticks was crucial to keeping the Owls in the Championship.

Wednesday are keen to bring Beadle back to the club this summer, and while they could face competition for his signature, they will surely have a strong chance of being able to secure his return.

RB: Pol Valentin

Valentin made the move to Hillsborough from Sporting Gijon in the summer, and he endured a tough start to his Wednesday career.

The Spaniard struggled to kick on from an impressive debut in the 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough in September, and lost his place in the team after Rohl's arrival.

However, after being restored to the line-up over the festive period, Valentin established himself as the Owls' first choice right-back, and his tireless work rate and committed performances saw him become a firm favourite among supporters.

Valentin made 40 appearances in all competitions this season, and it seems likely he will be a regular once again next term.

CB: Di'Shon Bernard

Bernard joined Wednesday on a free transfer last summer following his release by Manchester United, and he enjoyed an excellent debut season at the club, making 36 appearances in all competitions.

The 23-year-old's contract is set to expire this summer, and while he has been offered a new deal, the Owls could face a battle to keep hold of him, with a number of their fellow Championship clubs said to be interested.

Bernard has been outstanding since arriving at Hillsborough, and Wednesday will be hoping to tie him down to an extension.

CB: Callum Doyle

Wednesday do have Michael Ihiekwe, Bambo Diaby and Akin Famewo on their books at centre-back, and they will be hoping that Bernard and Iorfa will sign new deals, but Rohl may look to bring in an upgrade in this position.

Doyle spent last season on loan at Leicester City from Manchester City, but despite winning the Championship title with the Foxes, it was a frustrating time for the defender at the King Power Stadium.

The 23-year-old started the season as a regular, but he sustained a knee injury in late September that kept him out for over three months, and struggled to regain his place in the team after returning to fitness.

Doyle may have had an underwhelming stint at Leicester, but he proved during his loan spell at Coventry City the previous season that he is an excellent defender at Championship level, and the Owls should look to sign him this summer.

LB: Harrison Burrows

After Reece James departed for Rotherham United and Kristian Pedersen returned to parent club Swansea City at the end of his loan spell, Wednesday do not have a natural left-back at the club.

Winger Marvin Johnson is capable of playing at left-back, but he has mainly been deployed in a more advanced role by Rohl, so it is a position he will want to strengthen this summer.

There are few better options out there for a Championship club targeting a left-back than Peterborough United's Burrows, who scored a remarkable 12 goals and registered 18 assists in 58 appearances in all competitions this season.

After missing out on promotion from League One, Posh could be vulnerable to losing Burrows, and although he will have no shortage of suitors, the Owls should do everything possible to bring him to Hillsborough.

CM: Will Vaulks

Vaulks joined Wednesday from Cardiff City in the summer of 2022, and he has been one of their most consistent performers since his arrival at the club.

The midfielder surprisingly found himself out of favour under Munoz at the start of the season, but he quickly became a key part of the team once again under Rohl, and he deservedly won the club's Player of the Year award.

Rohl will be keen to bolster his midfield options this summer, but the Owls are a much better side with Vaulks in the team, and he should retain his place next season.

CM: Barry Bannan

Bannan arrived at Hillsborough on a free transfer from Crystal Palace in August 2015, and it is fair to say he has established himself as a club legend.

After Bannan captained Wednesday to promotion from League One in the 2022-23 season, there were question marks over whether he could still perform at Championship level, but he certainly silenced those doubters.

Bannan scored just one goal and provided three assists in 45 appearances in all competitions this season, but those stats do not reflect his influence on the team, and after signing a new contract, he will be hoping to write another chapter in his incredible story at the club.

AM: Karamoko Dembele

Brest attacking midfielder Dembele enjoyed an excellent season on loan at Blackpool in League One last season, scoring nine goals and providing 14 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions.

Dembele certainly looks ready to make the step up to the Championship, and according to The Star, Wednesday have "made contact" with Brest over the potential loan signing of the 21-year-old, although it is "still in the early stages".

The Owls will face plenty of competition for Dembele's signature, with Everton, West Ham United, Fulham, Brentford, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Southampton, Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Portsmouth all said to be keeping tabs on him, but he would be an exciting addition if they can get a deal over the line.

RW: Ian Poveda

Poveda joined Wednesday on loan from Leeds United in January, and he made a big impact at the club.

The 24-year-old only provided one assist in 10 appearances for the Owls, but he provided the attacking threat they had been missing for much of the season, and he became an incredibly popular figure among supporters.

Wednesday are unsurprisingly keen to sign Poveda on a permanent basis this summer, and while they face competition from Sunderland, Burnley and Luton Town, Rohl will be determined to get a deal over the line for the winger.

ST: Tom Cannon

Wednesday were first keen to sign Cannon on loan from Everton last January, but they missed out to Preston North End.

The Owls reignited their interest in Cannon in the summer, but they again suffered disappointment as he made a permanent move to Leicester City for a fee of £7.5 million.

It has not worked out for Cannon at the King Power Stadium so far, and he made just one substitute appearance in the final two months of the season, frequently being left out of the matchday squad altogether.

Cannon could be given an opportunity under a new manager next season following Enzo Maresca's move to Chelsea, but if he was out of favour in the Championship, it seems unlikely he will feature regularly in the Premier League.

If Cannon becomes available, he will have no shortage of second tier suitors, but Wednesday should certainly join the race for his signature, and he could be the prolific goalscorer they need.

LW: Josh Windass

Windass wrote his name into Wednesday history when he scored a 123rd-minute winner to seal promotion for the Owls in the League One play-off final against Barnsley at Wembley last May, and while he endured an injury-disrupted season this campaign, he once again stepped up when his team needed him.

The 30-year-old scored three goals in the final three games to help Wednesday to survival, and Rohl will be desperately hoping that he signs a new contract, but Coventry City and Hull City are both said to be interested.

Windass has started virtually every game under Rohl when fit, underlining how important he is to the manager's plans, and if he does commit his future to the club, he will be crucial for the Owls once again next season.