Kane Wilson to Nottingham Forest: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

BristolLive reported on Wednesday that Nottingham Forest have been closely monitoring Kane Wilson of Forest Green Rovers, with a view to pursuing the full back in the summer transfer window.

It is no surprise to see so much interest in Wilson given the way he has shone in the fourth tier this season and especially with his contract running out at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has shown bags of creativity from right wing back this term, and with the growth of three at the back formations in the EFL, his skillset will be admired even more than it may have been in the not too distant past.

Is it a good potential move?

There is so much potential with this move, Wilson’s ceiling is very high and he certainly looks likely to be a first team regular in the Championship in the coming years.

However, if Nottingham Forest win promotion to the Premier League this season and do not keep hold of Djed Spence as first choice right wing back, then it would be a huge ask of Wilson to adapt straight away.

Would he start?

Steve Cooper has demonstrated his incredible ability at developing young players in the EFL over the last three seasons.

Therefore, even with the two division jump, as a minimum, is enormous, Wilson would be in the best possible hands to make it work.

Should the Reds be in the second tier next season, Wilson would be first choice right wing back and with a full pre-season with Cooper under his belt, he would be expected to adjust to the level quite comfortably.

What does he offer?

14 assists from right wing back is an incredible number from Wilson this season and chance creation is the standout area of his game at the moment.

Versatility could come into play with Wilson having played in a lot of positions in the infancy of his career.

The former England U18 international would have liked to have scored more goals this season given the dangerous areas he has been in possession, only finding the net three times.

But the 22-year-old would certainly provide a figure of a new generation, with potential wholesale changes at Forest this summer, and he could go on to fill the big shoes of Djed Spence, if his loan cannot be made permanent in the summer.