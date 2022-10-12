Kane Wilson shares injury update ahead of Bristol City’s meeting with Preston

Bristol City defender Kane Wilson has revealed on Twitter that he is set to be out of action for the foreseeable future after undergoing an operation.

Wilson sustained an issue with his knee against Queens Park Rangers earlier this month which resulted in him missing the Robins’ clashes with Coventry City and Birmingham City.

In the absence of the 22-year-old, the Robins picked up a point against Coventry before suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Blues last weekend.

A brace from Auston Trusty and an effort from Dion Sanderson sealed all three points for Birmingham in this particular fixture.

Nigel Pearson’s side will be determined to deliver a positive response to this aforementioned setback when they host Preston North End at Ashton Gate this evening.

The Robins will need to be firing on all cylinders to secure a positive result in this fixture as Preston have won their last two league games.

Ahead of this fixture, Wilson has opted to take to Twitter to share an update on his injury with the club’s supporters.

The defender posted: “Gutted that I’m going to be out for a while, but I’m happy to say my op (operation) went well.

“Fully focused now on coming back stronger and getting back out there with the boys!”

The Verdict

This update is a blow for the Robins as they would have been hoping to call upon the services of Wilson in their upcoming fixtures.

However, with the defender set to watch on from the sidelines, Pearson will need the other members of his squad to step up to the mark.

When Wilson is fit enough to feature again, it will be interesting to see whether he is able to claim a regular spot in the club’s side.

Although the right-back has made four appearances for the Robins in the Championship this season, he has yet to start a game at this level due to the presence of Mark Sykes who has featured on 12 occasions in all competitions.

