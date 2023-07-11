Derby County have announced that they have signed Bristol City right-back Kane Wilson on a two-year deal, for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old joined Nigel Pearson's side last summer from Forest Green Rovers, where he was named League Two player of the season for 2021/22.

However, he struggled to make an impact for the Robins and replicate that form at Ashton Gate, with injuries limiting Wilson to five league appearances last season, all from the bench, and two EFL Cup starts.

The Rams were said to be in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer and identified Wilson as a potential target for their League One promotion push.

John Percy of The Telegraph first broke the story regarding Wilson, who had also been linked with Birmingham City, according to BirminghamLive.

He had seemingly come close to a move to Bolton Wanderers earlier in the window, with a report from BristolLive stating that a deal was near completion, but Bolton instead have instead opted to sign Josh Dacres-Cogley for the right-back role.

Wilson operated best as a right-wing-back with Forest Green, and could prove to be Paul Warne's first-choice there, although Derby have also signed Joe Ward from Peterborough United who could also fill that role.

Wilson is Derby's seventh signing of the summer, with some reports suggesting that there will be no fee involved, and instead Derby have signed the 23-year-old for free.

Dominic Dietrich of the BBC said: "He’ll join up with team in Spain tomorrow morning. Understand no fee from Derby’s end but a sell on clause is part of the agreement for City."

What has Kane Wilson said about Bristol City following move to Derby County?

Wilson summed up his feelings towards Bristol City with this 10 word response, he took to Twitter and said: "Thanks guys, wish you all the best for the future."

What has Wilson said about Derby?

Wilson also expressed his delight at joining Derby for 2023/24, he said: "New chapter begins, I can’t wait to get going! A pleasure to become a part of this amazing club."

Wilson said: "It's something I've wanted to do for a while so to get it done is brilliant."

"It was tough being injured and then not being selected," Wilson added.

"It's the worst thing that any footballer can face, but I've got the bit between my teeth now. I'm ready to go and compete and try to get into this Derby team."

Is Wilson a good signing for Derby?

Wilson proved at a very young age that he is far too good for League Two level, and we must not forget that he jumped up from the fourth tier to the Championship, which is quite the leap.

If he is played in his natural position as a right-wing-back, then he could thrive for Derby, and if Warne can get him back to anywhere near the levels he showed for Forest Green Rovers in 2021/22, then he will be a real asset in League One.

If he is a free signing, it makes it one of the best pieces of business by any League One club so far this summer, and strange from Bristol city to not at least attempt to get a fee for him.