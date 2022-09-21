Kane Vincent-Young speaks out over new Ipswich Town role

Ipswich Town player Kane Vincent-Young hasn’t been a mainstay in the side for the Tractor Boys this season, but he’s admitted to the East Anglian Daily Times that he is ‘enjoying’ his football and his position as a wing-back when he does get on the field.

He’s been with the club for four seasons now but has struggled to nail down a starting spot in the team.

In the last campaign he managed his best haul yet – he had 15 League One appearances, with eleven starts – but has still not managed to keep his place in the starting eleven yet.

This year, the defender has four appearances in the third tier to his name and one start. However, he’s been trusted in the cups and even though he has found playing time in short supply, he is still enjoying his time at Portman Road.

He’s still only 26-years-old and is entering arguably the peak of his career now – and if he continues to impress in those competitions as he has done, then he could get more opportunity in the league.

Vincent-Young though has also proven he can fill the role required of him by Kieran McKenna. He plays primarily as a wing-back and has thrived in that role on the right flank, meaning that the Tractor Boys’ boss now has a good option in the player as part of his squad depth if needed.

After his latest appearance in midweek for the side then, the defender told the East Anglian Daily Times: “I was happy with my performance. I was a little rusty at certain moments and have more to give, but I got 90 minutes which was very positive. My role is about getting up and down, defending and attacking and doing a bit of everything. I need to be solid and press but then, when we get the ball, get forward and contribute.

“I play slightly narrower, having good connections with the centre-backs, which is something quite new for me but also something I’m enjoying.”

The Verdict

Kane Vincent-Young is not a bad player by any means and whilst he has not been able to break into the Ipswich team on a regular basis, he is a very solid option to have.

It wouldn’t be a surprise even to see him end up as a first-team regular in the future. When given the chance to shine for the club in the league, he has so far grasped it with both hands. Last season, he produced four assists in his eleven starts. Two campaigns earlier, he had a total of two goals in nine games.

He can produce the goods when he is turned to though and he has proven that, as a wing-back, he is adept at getting back and defending as well as getting the ball forward too. His assists and goal tallies prove that and if given regular minutes, those rates could even see an increase.

If he keeps impressing in the cups, then it could lead to more League One action then for the player.