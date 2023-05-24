Kane Vincent-Young has taken to Instagram to share a message with Ipswich Town's supporters following the club's decision to announce their retained list.

As confirmed by Ipswich's official website, Vincent-Young is set to leave Portman Road when his contract expires at the end of June.

Richard Keogh, Matt Penney and Joel Coleman have also not been offered fresh terms by the Blues, and thus will become free-agents ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Ipswich are currently waiting to see whether Sone Aluko, Massimo Luongo and Tawanda Chirewa will accept the contract offers that have been tabled by the club.

Vincent-Young sealed a switch to Ipswich in 2019 following a spell with Colchester United.

The defender went on to represent the Tractor Boys on 64 occasions in all competitions.

Unfortunately for Vincent-Young, he missed a considerable chunk of action during his time with the Blues due to injury.

In the most recent campaign, the 27-year-old made 18 appearances in League One, and also represented Ipswich in the EFL Trophy, FA Cup and League Cup.

Vincent-Young made his final bow for the Blues in their 2-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town in March.

What has Kane Vincent-Young posted ahead of his Ipswich Town departure?

After the club revealed that Vincent-Young is set to leave next month, the full-back opted to share a brief message on Instagram.

Vincent-Young posted: "4 years, loved it all."

What could the future hold for Vincent-Young following his Ipswich exit?

Vincent-Young will now be on the lookout for a new club in the coming months following Ipswich's decision to release him.

When you consider that the defender only started two league games during the most recent campaign, it is hardly a surprise that the Blues have made this particular call.

Given that he has never played in the Championship, Vincent-Young may have struggled to make an impact at this level in the 2023/24 season for Ipswich.

A move to a team in League One, or League Two could be on the cards for the full-back as he has gained a reasonable amount of experience in both of these divisions over the course of his career.

As well as featuring on 98 occasions in League Two, Vincent-Young has made 63 appearances in the third-tier.

By joining a club who are willing to play him week-in, week-out, Vincent-Young could potentially rediscover his best form later this year.

Ipswich meanwhile will be aiming to consolidate a place in the Championship following their promotion to this division.