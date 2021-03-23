Kane Vincent-Young sends positive Ipswich Town message after comeback

Ipswich Town full-back has revealed his delight at finally returning to full fitness, as he outlined his hope to make an impact before the season finishes.

The 25-year-old has had awful luck with injuries since joining the Tractor Boys, with his late substitute appearance at Portsmouth on Saturday his first competitive outing since October 2019.

Having enjoyed a strong start to life at Portman Road, losing Vincent-Young for such a lengthy period was a major blow for Ipswich, and it was obviously left the player gutted.

And, speaking to the club’s official site, the former Colchester man thanked the support for sticking by him, as he now looks to continue to feature for the run-in under new boss Paul Cook.

“I was really happy to get back out there after such a long time. It was really nice to be part of it again. I’ve been part of the group training sessions for a while, but this was obviously my first matchday. From a personal point of view I want to stay fit until the end of the season and be available for selection.

“I’m grateful for the support and well wishes that I have received from fans. I can’t say thank you to everyone individually, but I really do appreciate it.”

The verdict

The return of Vincent-Young was the only real positive for Ipswich at Portsmouth, and it was a great moment for him considering the frustration he has had over the years.

He comes across well with his comments here and hopefully he can make more of an impact between now and May.

Of course, it’s important not to rush him, but Cook will know what to do and it will be interesting to see how often Vincent-Young features.

