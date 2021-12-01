Kane Vincent-Young offers his thoughts on Bersant Celina’s start to life at Ipswich Town

With 19 summer signings arriving at Portman Road this season there was always going to be a transition element to it and Ipswich Town seem to be coming out the other side of that, having recently cut the gap between themselves and the play-off places to seven points.

Kane Vincent-Young has been in and out of the side so far with various fitness issues but has been in awe of one particular summer signing on and off the pitch.

The 25-year-old gave his thoughts on Bersant Celina’s impact in Suffolk when he spoke to Twtd.co.uk.

He said: “It was unbelievable (his goal v Crewe Alexandra) but you know Bersant. He’s been here before and you know what kind of player he is, plus the ability he has.

“Knowing him, he definitely meant it and you can only say it was a moment of sheer genius good enough to win any game.

“We see him in training and technically he’s wonderful, plus he’s also got the self-belief and the imagination.”

Even with their recent good form reducing the deficit on the top six, there is still a lot of work to do and pressure on Paul Cook and his squad to make up ground.

The Verdict

Celina would be a top level player at Championship level and therefore bringing him in to the League One promotion race should give the Tractor Boys an advantage on the teams around them. The Kosovo international managed five assists in Ligue 1 last season as Dijon were relegated and he has returned to Portman Road on a season-long loan.

Cook has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal particularly in offensive areas, if he can find the right combination in the final third then Ipswich are sure to fly up the table. With Christian Walton recently coming in between the sticks to aid their rearguard action if the Tractor Boys catch fire they will be very hard to stop.