Kane Vincent-Young gives his verdict on Ipswich Town’s play-off hopes

Kane Vincent-Young made his first league start under Kieran McKenna in Ipswich Town’s 2-1 victory over Accrington Stanley at the weekend.

The 25-year-old has been a shining light of a very tough last few years on the pitch at Portman Road and has endured some frustrating injuries issues this term.

Vincent-Young and the rest of the Tractor Boys are staying positive despite the gap between them and the play-off places that currently stands at eight points.

The Londoner explained how they are doing when he spoke to Twtd.co.uk.

He said: “I don’t see why not.

“You have to be optimistic but at the same time you can’t look too far ahead.

“We just take it game by game, session by session, and we’d like to think that if we train well and our habits are good, it comes down to matchday and we’ll see what happens.

“Wherever we go we play to win but we can’t under-estimate anybody in this league.

“Every team brings their own different challenges and own different threats, and we’ll respect that.”

McKenna has switched to a three at the back formation since arriving in Suffolk, which will please Vincent-Young as a very attack-minded full back who took his place in a left wing back berth on Saturday.

The Verdict

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Ipswich Town players ever played for Norwich City?

1 of 28 Tom Lawrence Yes No

Ipswich have a very deep squad that may take on a new look ahead of next season under Kieran McKenna.

Vincent-Young would be an attractive proposition for many League One clubs if made available for transfer, but the 25-year-old has from now until the end of the campaign to convince McKenna that he should be at the forefront of his plans moving forward.

The Tractor Boys face AFC Wimbledon this evening, with play-off chasing rivals Plymouth Argyle also in action at Fleetwood Town, Ipswich would have played more than the majority of teams above them in the table after the trip to Plough Lane, so they need to make it count if they are to continue to build a distant play-off push.