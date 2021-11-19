Kane starts: The predicted Coventry City XI to face Sheffield United on Saturday

Coventry City fans probably didn’t predict beyond their wildest dreams that they’d be sitting where they are after 17 Championship games, with the Sky Blues being the real surprise packages of the campaign so far.

Mark Robins’ side are in fourth position in the division and are part of that pack behind the top two in Bournemouth and Fulham who seem to be scooting clear of the rest, including West Brom in third.

But Coventry are exceeding expectations after consolidating their position in the second tier last season and with some important additions over the summer they have become a more exciting team.

This weekend they head up to Yorkshire to face a team in very indifferent form in Sheffield United, but how is Robins going to start his side? Let’s take a look.

After winning 3-2 against Bristol City before the international break thanks to a last-gasp Matty Godden goal, Robins won’t want to make too many changes but he will be forced into at least one.

Ian Maatsen’s red card against City means that the Chelsea loanee won’t be able to add to his 16 Championship appearances this season at Bramall Lane, forcing Robins into a selection dilemma.

You’d expect the versatile Todd Kane to slot in at left-wing-back though – he may be right footed but he is adept at playing on that flank as opposed to his favoured right.

There’s also concern over the fitness of Jake Clarke-Salter after he was withdrawn in Coventry’s last match due to an achilles problem.

If the centre-back doesn’t make it then Dominic Hyam would be the like-for-like replacement next to Kyle McFadzean and Michael Rose in a back three.

As for the rest of the Coventry unit, don’t expect much more to be changed from the most recent win over Nigel Pearson’s side.

The attacking trifecta of Callum O’Hare, Matty Godden and Viktor Gyokeres is likely to remain unaltered but the latter is searching for a goal after going six without – the Swede hit nine in 17 outings before his barren run and he will be looking to end that unwanted streak against Slavisa Jokanovic’s side.