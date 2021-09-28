Kane starts: The predicted Coventry City XI to face Luton tomorrow night

Coventry City have made a tremendous start to their second season back in the Championship, accumulating 19 points in their opening nine games.

The Sky Blues find themselves in third place as a result, and whilst the ultimate aim at the start of the campaign centred around consolidation, their early form suggests that they can perhaps dream bigger.

Sitting comfortably in the top-six, Mark Robins has taken The Sky Blues from League Two mediocrity to the Championship play-offs.

Coventry’s success thus far has been carried by their home form, with Robins’ side picking up five wins from five at home.

However, their away form reads four points from four games, scoring just twice away from home.

Coventry travel down to Kenilworth Road on Wednesday night to face a Luton Town side who are without a win in their last six games.

Despite struggling for three points in recent weeks, The Hatters have impressed in spells, and should pose a difficult test for Robins’ side.

Here, is how Coventry could line up to face the Bedfordshire club on Wednesday…

Starting in-between the sticks should be Simon Moore. The 31-year-old has proven to be an excellent signing for Robins’ side, showing his class as a shot-stopper and with the ball at his feet.

Possessing the best defensive record in the division, Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean and Jake Clarke-Salter have almost instantaneously formed an excellent working partnership, and those three should continue operating together against Luton.

Todd Kane and Ian Maatsen are likely to be deployed as wing-backs again. The former has broken into the side for regular minutes as a result of Fankaty Dabo’s suspension, taking his chance excellently.

Maatsen, who was brought in when Sam McCallum returned to Norwich City this summer, has also displayed a keenness to get forward and support the play, whilst also being a more than competent defender.

Ben Sheaf started the campaign in a midfield role, but Jamie Allen’s performances from the bench eventually earned him a starting spot, and he has been shining ever since.

Partnering the 26-year-old should be Gustavo Hamer, who is yet again enjoying another year of Championship football with The Sky Blues.

Callum O’Hare is likely to be deployed just ahead of the midfield two, with the influential midfielder being the creative spark that the forward two are reaping the rewards from.

Martyn Waghorn and Viktor Gyokeres should start as a forward duo against The Hatters, with the former’s selfless work creating numerous opportunities for his strike partner, who is taking the Championship by storm at present.

It will be no surprise to see Coventry name the same starting line up that they did on Saturday. They are a team in confidence, therefore there is no real reason to change anything.