Kaminski starts: The predicted Blackburn Rovers XI to face Birmingham on Saturday

Blackburn Rovers host Birmingham City on Saturday aiming to maintain their impressive recent run of form, which has seen them emerge as major contenders in the promotion race.

Tony Mowbray’s side are on a roll right now and managed to secure arguably their most impressive result of the season last weekend when they beat Bournemouth 2-0 away from home.

That victory made it four wins a row for Blackburn and underlines that they should now be taken very seriously as one of the sides that could go the distance in the promotion battle this term.

Since Rovers were handed a 7-0 thrashing by league leaders Fulham at the start of November they have managed to go six games unbeaten in the Championship.

That has now seen them close the gap on Bournemouth to just four points, while they are also only now six points adrift of Fulham heading into the weekend in 4th place in the table.

A fifth successive win against Birmingham on Saturday could also see Blackburn further extend their lead over 7th place Coventry City as they aim to ensure that they at least secure a top-six finish come the end of the campaign. Given their recent form in the Championship you would not bet against Mowbray’s side coming away with another impressive result.

There will be a few important team dilemmas facing Mowbray heading into the game against Birmingham, with the Rovers’ squad having a few issues on the Covid front at the moment.

With that in mind, we take a look at the starting XI Mowbray could name for the visit of Birmingham on Saturday…

Considering the excellent result that Blackburn were able to deliver against Bournemouth last weekend, Mowbray is unlikely to want to deviate too much from the starting line-up from that match if that is possible.

There could be a change between the sticks with Mowbray revealing ahead of the game to the media that Thomas Kaminski is back in contention to return to action. That would mean potentially dropping Aynsley Pears who managed to produce a strong enough display during Rovers’ 2-0 win at Bournemouth, but he will know he is not the first choice.

The back three could remain the same after Mowbray confirmed that Scott Wharton has recovered from the illness that impacted him against Bournemouth.

While Paul van Hecke also could be a doubt considering he was forced off against the Cherries, but if fit he should keep his place. Darragh Lenihan will obviously complete the defence if he is available.

At right-wing-back, Ryan Nyambe could be ready to feature for Blackburn, with Mowbray confirming to the media that the defender should potentially be available if he gets through training alright ahead of the game. While Harry Pickering would be expected to retain his place in the side at left-wing-back.

Bradley Johnson is set to make a return to involvement for the visit of Birmingham, but despite that, if everyone is available Mowbray could just decide to stick with a pairing of Joe Rothwell and Lewis Travis in the middle of the park. While John Buckley would also be expected to start in the number ten role.

Upfront, Ben Brereton Diaz will obviously be the first name on the team sheet, and he is likely to be paired once again upfront with Brighton loanee Reda Khadra.