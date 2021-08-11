Kamil Grosicki to Derby County: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Derby County will be determined to add quality to their squad before the end of the transfer window.

Reports from Football Insider have claimed that the Rams are considering a move for Kamil Grosicki as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

The 33-year-old is a free agent after leaving previous club West Bromwich Albion at the end of last season.

The former Poland international has a wealth of experience with the likes of Rennes, Hull City and the Baggies but will be looking to find a route back into the EFL as he embarks on the final years of his careers.

Here we weigh up whether the player will be a good addition for the Rams.

Is it a good potential move?

There’s no doubt that this has the makings of a good signing.

Kamil Grosicki has undoubted quality at this level and while he is 33 years of age, he’s still got plenty to offer Wayne Rooney’s side in terms of technical ability and experience.

Given that he’s available on a free transfer this has the potential to be relatively risk-free providing the right terms could be agreed.

Would he start?

Given Derby County’s situation it’d be difficult to see Kamil Grosicki not breaking into the starting XI.

Kamil Jozwiak and youngster Louie Watson started on the flanks against Huddersfield Town at the weekend and while both players will benefit from regular first team football, the experience of the 33-year-old will be a big boost.

Rooney needs players who have been there and done it and Grosicki certainly ticks those boxes.

What does he offer?

Kamil Grosicki certainly fits the criteria of being a good signing.

As well as being a free agent, the winger has a proven track record of success within the EFL which includes scoring plenty of goals and providing plenty of assists.

He may have lost a yard of pace over the years but his technical attributes mean that he’s still a tricky customer and one who will pose problems for any defender in this league.