Kamil Grosicki confirms future intention with social media post amid Nottingham Forest speculation

Kamil Grosicki appears unlikely to be moving to Nottingham Forest before the deadline after he seemingly confirmed his intention to fight for his place at West Brom.

The winger has been a known target for the Reds for some time but they missed out on the Polish international as he sealed a switch from Hull to Albion in January.

However, with Grosicki not featuring in the Premier League yet this season, there had been talk that he would sign for Olympiacos before moving on loan to the City Ground.

But, that doesn’t appear to be the case, as the 32-year-old responded to a tweet from reporter Joseph Masi that had quoted Grosicki’s desire to stay with the Baggies.

“There was no concrete offer. What next? I’m staying in West Bromwich Albion for the moment and I’m fighting for a place in the squad.”

Of course, Forest don’t need to finalise a deal for Grosicki tonight if he remains with West Brom as domestic deals can be completed up until October 16.

The verdict

This has been a very strange few hours for anyone following this story as it seemed at one stage as though a deal was inevitable, although it’s unclear as to why Grosicki would move to Olympiacos before joining Forest, even though the two clubs are connected by owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Either way, Grosicki’s response on Twitter indicates that those quotes are genuine and that he wants to stay at Albion.

Whether that changes in the next 11 days remains to be seen but the Reds may have to look elsewhere if they want a wide man before the deadline.

