Kamil Grosicki and Nottingham Forest: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen this month?

Nottingham Forest fans will be keeping a close eye on Kamil Grosicki’s situation at West Brom this month.

Here, we take a look at the latest on the Poland international…

What do we know so far?

The Reds came agonisingly close to signing the winger back in October, as Chris Hughton began to get his feet under the table at the City Ground.

But the relevant paperwork was submitted to the EFL only seconds after the transfer deadline, after a two-week investigation, the move was rejected.

Forest remain keen on signing Grosicki, though, and could be set to reignite their interest in the winger this month.

Chris Hughton has refused to rule out the possibility of going back in for the 32-year-old, as he looks to solve his side’s goalscoring woes.

Grosicki himself has also revealed that there remains contact with Forest, adding even more fuel to the fire.

Is it likely to happen?

Since his failed move to the City Ground, Grosicki has made only one appearance for West Brom, and he is yet to feature under new manager Sam Allardyce.

That tells us that Grosicki isn’t likely to be a part of Allardyce’s plans going forward, meaning that a departure looks increasingly likely this month.

Are Forest likely to still be interested? Well, the Reds aren’t scoring goals nor creating clear-cut chances, and they could do with some more balance in their side.

Sammy Ameobi is really their only out-and-out left-sided winger, so the addition of Grosicki would add competition to that area of the pitch.