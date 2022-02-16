Kamberi starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to play Accrington tonight

Following a run of four victories in a row without conceding a goal, Sheffield Wednesday finally came unstuck this past weekend against local rivals Rotherham United.

It was always going to be a tough ask for the Owls against the League One leaders, who were looking to make it six wins on the spin when they made the short trip to Hillsborough on Sunday afternoon.

In truth though Wednesday had their chances, with 15 of them altogether and six of them being on target, however they couldn’t put the ball past Josh Vickers and they were eventually punished.

Second half strikes from Freddie Ladapo and Michael Smith secured three points for the Millers and left Wednesday a point outside of the play-off places – defeat Accrington Stanley though tonight and they will be in the top six before the weekend fixtures.

Let’s see how Owls boss Darren Moore may line his side up for the visit of John Coleman’s outfit.

With the amount of injuries that Moore is having to deal with right now, squad depth is a real problem at Sheffield Wednesday.

Consequently, the Owls cannot make too many changes to freshen their side up on the back of a loss, and any alteration may be an enforced one.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, who has been featuring at wing-back recently, started up-front on Sunday but was withdrawn late on due as a precautionary measure due to a foot issue.

With Lee Gregory not yet recovered from his own problem, it may be down to Florian Kamberi to come in and provide the goals.

That may very well be the only change in the team, with several players confirmed as missing.

Defenders Lewis Gibson and Dominic Iorfa are stepping up their recovery this week after being absent for four months and so is Chey Dunkley, who has been sidelined for a month with a hamstring complaint.

A fourth defender in January addition Harlee Dean is also still injured and in midfield and up-front the problems are similar, with Olamide Shodipo, Dennis Adeniran, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Josh Windass and Tyreece John-Jules all injured, meaning Moore’s squad right now is a small and select one.