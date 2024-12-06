There’s a renewed wave of optimism sweeping through the Croud Meadow since Gareth Ainsworth’s arrival, with Shrewsbury Town fans once again daring to believe their team can stay up in League One.

When Paul Hurst was sacked in early November, it initially seemed like a move lacking clarity or vision, but the subsequent appointment of Ainsworth could breathe new life into the club.

The former Wycombe Wanderers manager got off to the perfect start against a star-studded Birmingham City, as his side came away 3-2 victors. It was a classical Ainsworth display as his side worked relentlessly off the ball and caused real problems in the attacking third with their direct play.

However, Salop will have to follow this up as they still sit seven points off 20th placed Leyton Orient after a 2-1 midweek defeat to Blackpool.

League One Table 24-25 (As of 5th December) Rank Team Played GD Points 20th Leyton Orient 17 -3 18 21st Northampton Town 18 -6 18 22nd Cambridge United 17 -14 13 23rd Burton Albion 17 -13 11 24th Shrewsbury Town 17 -14 11

Beyond the footballing front, there’s promising news emerging off the pitch as well. Current owner Roland Wycherley MBE has revealed that the club has entered a period of exclusivity with prospective buyers, signaling a potential new era for Shrewsbury.

January could therefore mark Wycherley's final transfer window as Chairman of Shrewsbury, and after 28 years of dedicated leadership, ensuring he supports Ainsworth with the right moves in the market could be pivotal in shaping the club’s fate.

With that in mind, at Football League World we have identified an arrival and a departure which could be imperative to Salop's hope of survival.

Funso Ojo should be sent back to Port Vale

It seemed like a somewhat puzzling decision when, in late August, Hurst brought in Funso Ojo on loan from Port Vale.

The 33-year-old had just been relegated from League One with the Valiants and was by no means in the plans of Darren Moore, who had given him just three minutes of league action to the point of his departure.

Having featured heavily under Hurst, Ojo has struggled to make a meaningful impact, leaving Salop fans increasingly frustrated and posing the question as whether the demands of League One might simply be beyond him.

This could lead the club to consider mutually terminating his loan, as his lack of minutes under Ainsworth raises serious doubts about whether he features in the head coach's plans.

While it won't generate any funds, it frees a spot in the squad and Shrewsbury can look to fill that void with a player they deem suitable.

Look to loan Millwall's Kamarl Grant

Kamarl Grant is currently on loan at League Two side Bromley, and with the centre-back's temporary deal set to expire in January, the defender has showcased enough promise to warrant an opportunity in the tier above.

Having rejoined the Ravens in the summer, he has been the shining light in a difficult start to their League Two campaign. However, it seems likely that he could depart, as Millwall's Neil Harris has admitted that they are "delighted with his progress" while out on loan.

On the other end of the stick, Shrewsbury have really struggled in defence, conceding 31 goals in 17 games. Currently, they have the options of Josh Feeney, Morgan Feeney, Aaron Pierre and Aristote Nsiala at centre-back, but they are going to need some new recruits if they are to stay up.

Therefore, we would urge Salop to pursue a January loan move for Grant, with his underlying statistics really impressing.

Across 18 matches, he has excelled in multiple defensive metrics, ranking in the top 35% of League Two centre-backs in every area. A standout statistic is his ability to win tackles, averaging 1.48 per game with an impressive success rate of 88.5%.

This should see Ainsworth's recruitment team showing interest, as shoring up the defence has to be a priority for the 51-year-old.