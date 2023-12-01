Highlights Takeaway 1: Southampton has won their last ten league games, but they need to improve their scoring as they have only scored five goals in their last four games.

Takeaway 2: Russell Martin is likely to start goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, who have been consistent performers for Southampton.

Takeaway 3: Adam Armstrong and Che Adams will be key players for Southampton, with Armstrong being the team's top scorer and Adams potentially being recalled to boost their goal-scoring.

Southampton will be hoping to keep their momentum going against Cardiff City over the weekend as, after another victory, they are on a ten-game unbeaten run in the league.

Russell Martin's side were resolute as they beat Bristol City 1-0 in their midweek game, but even though they are doing well, he will know there is a slight issue at the top of the pitch.

In their last four games, the Saints have only scored five goals so he may need to make some changes, to make sure they don't have to hold on to a lead on Saturday and instead relax knowing a win is in the bag.

It won't be that easy of course, as Cardiff themselves have performed well this season, but they do have inconsistencies, hence why they have lost two of their last three games.

Ahead of the clash, we take a look at the line-up Martin could put out.

GK: Gavin Bazunu

The Republic of Ireland international was touted as one of the best young goalkeepers in the Premier League when he joined at the start of last season.

Bazunu did have some shaky spells in the Premier League, but Martin has backed him and he has started every game so far, so he should be between the sticks again.

RB: Kyle Walker-Peters

Another ever-present in the starting line-up for Southampton has been Walker-Peters.

He scored the winner in midweek against Bristol City so he should be a cert to start on the weekend.

CB: Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Since the Manchester City loanee joined on transfer deadline day in the summer, he has been another consistent starter for Martin due to how well he suits his style of play.

There is no reason why the 21-year-old shouldn't continue in the starting line-up.

CB: Jan Bednarek

Bednarek was a Premier League regular for Southampton, so it is no surprise that he has started every game he possibly could have done in the league so far this season.

Martin does have Mason Holgate if either Bednarek or Harwood-Bellis need a rest, but he hasn't impressed on loan from Everton, so he will want to go with his trustworthy pairing.

LB: James Bree

Martin has most of his first-choice back four nailed down, but it is the left-back spot which has alternated in recent weeks between James Bree and Ryan Manning.

Manning started against Bristol City and has been favoured over Bree, but the former Luton Town man has picked up more minutes recently.

So to keep some freshness in the backline, Bree could be in line for a return to the starting line-up.

RCM: Will Smallbone

Will Smallbone didn't start against Bristol City, but he did make a brief cameo in the last ten minutes from the bench.

He has started more often than not this season with 16 appearances over all, so he could be in line for a start against Cardiff for Shea Charles.

CM: Flynn Downes

The West Ham loanee is imperative to how Martin wants to play as he dictates the play in the middle, so it would be a surprise to see Downes not starting.

Being a former Swansea City player, he should be up for Cardiff at the Saint Mary's stadium.

LCM: Stuart Armstrong

Another Premier League regular Armstrong, has shone in the Championship so far this season.

He has featured in every league game, starting all but two. Therefore, he should be in the lineup again on Saturday afternoon.

RW: Adam Armstrong

Arguably Southampton's best player this season has been the other Armstrong, Adam, as he has scored 10 goals in 18 league appearances.

His role has changed as he isn't the central striker anymore, so he is either a bit deeper or starts from the right and drifts inside.

He will be a key man for the Saints as they look to get another win.

ST: Che Adams

Adams hasn't found Championship life easy this season as he has only scored three goals but Martin may turn to him to get his side back to their high-scoring ways.

The Scottish international had a lot of rumours about his future in the summer, but with a busy festive period ahead, it may make sense to attempt to play him back in form.

So he could get a recall to the starting side on Saturday after he was the go-to substitute in the first half on Wednesday.

LW: Ryan Fraser

The Newcastle loanee was left on the bench against Bristol City, but with Kamaldeen Sulemana having to go off injured in the first half in their latest game, he may be needed again.

Martin also has the option of Samuel Edozie, but with Fraser being on loan, he will need to be used from the start more often otherwise it will be a waste of a transfer.