With just days until the transfer deadline arrives, clubs across the country are trying to ensure they head into the remainder of the campaign as strong as they possibly can be.

One player that could potentially be on the move in the coming days and is attracting interest is Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

The 21-year-old only joined the Saints back in January, but it appears he has top-flight admirers, so the Championship may not witness his talent after all this season.

Whether he does go is still very much up in the air, with mixed reports surrounding interest, valuations and verbal offers in recent days.

Below, we've rounded up all the latest news in one place and tried to make sense of it all.

Everton's verbal offer

With Everton having had a poor start in the Premier League this season, it is no wonder they are looking at options to strengthen their squad, particularly their attacking options.

The club have been creating but not putting away chances in their opening matches and that will be a trend they are keen to address.

With that said, the club have turned to Southampton's Kamaldeen Sulemana.

That is according to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, who reports that the Toffees made a verbal offer of £22 million for the 21-year-old.

McGrath reports that this was knocked back, though.

Saints signed Sulemana back in January, and the player went on to make 18 appearances for the club as they suffered relegation.

Reports suggest that £22 million was the fee paid by Southampton for the player back in January.

Southampton's Kamaldeen Sulemana valuation revealed

As part of the above report revealing the initial Everton bid, Mike McGrath's tweet also revealed further information about the player.

Not only are OGC Nice also interested, rivalling Everton, but McGrath revealed that Southampton value the player at £30 million.

That is a clear way away from the initial Everton offer, and would see Southampton net an £8 million profit compared to the reported fee they paid back in January.

Everton's limited financial resources this summer have been well discussed in the mainstream media, so it may be a case of the club being unable to reach the sort of valuation that Southampton are demanding, rather than being unwilling to.

Leeds alternative

Perhaps due to that distance in valuation, a big claim was made regarding Everton's chances of securing a deal for the young Ghanaian winger by the BBC recently.

Indeed, in an article discussing Che Adams and the interest from Everton for his signature, BBC Sport also touched upon the Toffee's interest in Sulemana.

They claim, though, that the move looks unlikely due to Everton finding it difficult to come to an agreement with Southampton on terms for the player.

An alternative is still at play, though, according to their article, with Willy Gnonto still remaining of interest to the Premier League side despite reportedly having two bids knocked back.