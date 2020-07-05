Kalvin Phillips speaks out following Leeds United’s crucial win over Blackburn Rovers

Leeds United took a sizeable step towards the Premier League as they secured a crucial three points against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Goals from Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich saw Marcelo Bielsa’s side run out relatively comfortable winners against the Lancashire-based side on Saturday.

Phillips’ goal was the pick of the bunch in the game, as he fired home a brilliant free-kick from distance into the top corner, leaving Rovers goalkeeper Christian Walton with no chance.

The win means that Leeds are now sat top of the Championship table, and more importantly, they are four points clear of West Brom, who are in action against Hull City on Sunday.

Phillips took to Instagram following the win, and praised Bamford and Klich for their goals on the day, as Leeds look to replicate these types of performances in the final five matches of this season.

Phillips has been a key member of the Leeds squad this season, and has chipped in with two goals and two assists in his 38 appearances in all competitions.

Leeds return to action on Thursday evening, when they take on struggling Stoke City at Elland Road, in a game they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

The Verdict:

What a win this was for Leeds.

I had my doubts as to whether they’d be able to pick up three points heading into this one, but they showed much-needed fight and quality at the perfect time.

Phillips’ free-kick was a fantastic strike as well, and he’ll certainly be putting himself forward for free-kick duties for the remaining matches of this year’s campaign.

I can’t see Leeds throwing away this golden opportunity of winning promotion back into the Premier League this season.