Kalvin Phillips speaks out following Leeds United’s 5-0 thrashing of Stoke City

Leeds United took a sizeable step towards the Premier League as they ran out 5-0 winners against relegation-threatened Stoke City on Thursday evening at Elland Road.

Goals from Mateusz Klich, Helder Costa, Liam Cooper, Pablo Hernandez and Patrick Bamford saw the Whites pick up a deserved three points on the night.

It means that Marcelo Bielsa’s side are six points clear of third-placed Brentford with four matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

One player that played his part in the convincing win over the Potters was Kalvin Phillips, who has been a regular for Leeds in all competitions this term.

The midfielder has made 39 appearances, and has chipped in with two goals and two assists for the Whites, who are looking as though they’re set to make a long-awaited return to the top-flight.

Phillips took to Instagram following the thrashing of Stoke to praise the performance of his team-mates, with notable recognition going towards Leeds captain Liam Cooper for his goal on the night.

Leeds are next in action when they take on play-off chasing Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday, in what is certain to be a closely-fought battle between the two sides.

Steve Cooper’s men are currently sat seventh in the Championship, and are unbeaten in their last three matches after recently beating Birmingham City.

Do you know the shirt numbers of these Leeds United players? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 Patrick Bamford. 9 11

The Verdict:

It’s the sort of win that champions are made of.

Leeds have been the team to beat for much of this year’s league campaign, and I just can’t see them throwing away such a good advantage over their promotion rivals with four matches left to play.

Phillips has been brilliant for them this season, and I expect him to flourish in the Premier League if Leeds are to win promotion this season.

If Leeds can replicate similar performances to the one against Stoke, then they’ll have no trouble at all in making a long overdue return to the top-flight.