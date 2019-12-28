Kalvin Phillips reacts to personal Leeds United throwback

Leeds United talisman Kalvin Phillips has reacted to a throwback image from the very start of his senior career at Elland Road.

The 24-year-old has become an integral part of the Whites side–starting all but one of their games this season.

Phillips plays a vital role infront of the back four for Marcelo Bielsa and has helped Leeds to concede the fewest goals and keep the most clean sheets in the Championship this season.

He has taken a step up since the Argentine coach’s arrival last summer–as evidenced by the fact he earned a place in the EFL Championship Team of the Season for the 2018/19 campaign and is the highest-rated defensive midfielder in the division in this seas0n (Whoscored).

Leeds did well to keep hold of the Englishman in the summer, with the Whites having reportedly rejected multiple bids of above £20 million.

He wasn’t always a first-team regular and in-demand man, however, and a throwback image of Phillips has served as a reminder of just that.

The 24-year-old reposted an image of his younger self in the Leeds dressing room, sporting a baby face and an afro, not long after his senior debut for the club.

Phillips will likely get his next chance to impress against Birmingham City at St Andrew’s on Sunday.

The Verdict

Phillips has grown into one of Leeds most important players and someone that allows Bielsa some tactical flexibility–as he can drop back into the defensive line and join the attack.

He looks set to play a vital role in the Whites promotion push this season.

The midfielder may be a lifelong Leeds fan but you feel he may consider his options if Leeds don’t return to the Premier League in the 2019/20 campaign.