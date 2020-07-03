Kalvin Phillips provides concerning injury update on Leeds United teammates

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has revealed that neither Liam Cooper or Stuart Dallas have trained with the team since Tuesday

The Whites travel to Ewood Park on Saturday to face Blackburn Rovers and will be looking to get back to winning ways after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Luton Town on Tuesday night.

Both Cooper and Dallas were substituted due to injury issues against the Hatters.

The Leeds captain was replaced by Gaetano Berardi inside the first quarter of an hour after sustaining an injury defending a free-kick while Dallas, who grabbed the Whites’ second-half equaliser, was replaced by Jamie Shackleton in injury time due to an issue with his hamstring.

Phillips was on media duty ahead of the trip to Ewood Park on Saturday and provided an update on the fitness of his teammates.

He said (via Leeds Live): “Liam’s been struggling with his glute, I think he had a dead leg and Stu’s struggling with his hamstring.

“They’ve not been training with us, as of yet, but they’ve been with the physio and both doing well. Hopefully, they’ll both be all right for Blackburn.”

Both Cooper and Dallas have been key men for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this term and integral to their defensive record – which is the best in the Championship.

With Blackburn pushing for the play-offs, Leeds trip across the Pennines to Ewood Park is likely to be a tough test for the Whites and they will want to make it with two of their more experienced and consistent players fit.

The Verdict

This update is a real concern for the Elland Road faithful as though Phillips is hopeful that Cooper and Dallas will be back for Saturday’s game, the fact that they haven’t trained since Tuesday doesn’t look promising – particularly with the Northern Irishman suffering with a hamstring issue.

Their consistency has been a key part of the Whites’ success this term and their absence would be a blow for the league leaders ahead of a game that is unlikely to be easy against a Blackburn side that will physical and structured.

The one positive from their potential absence was that Gjanni Alioski has looked a livewire from the bench in recent weeks and could get the chance to start should Dallas not recover.

At centre-back the cover is a little more of a concern after Berardi was pulled off at half-time on Tuesday, having only come on in the 12th minute.