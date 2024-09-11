Liam Cooper's summer-long transfer saga has finally come to an end, after the former Leeds United captain's move to Bulgarian club CSKA Sofia was announced on Wednesday.

The centre-back had spent the last few months training with multiple clubs in the Championship, including Hull City, and had been linked with moves to Blackburn Rovers, Derby County and the Tigers themselves.

However, after failing to agree personal terms with Hull, it looks as though his playing career in England is over for now.

Since then, he has been working on a deal with CSKA Sofia, and has signed for the club on a two-year deal. His new team are currently second bottom in the Bulgarian First League, having won just one game this season.

But, with Cooper's vast experience, they will be hoping for an improvement following his arrival, and will want to march up the division in the coming weeks.

Cooper has sent an emotional farewell message to Leeds fans

Cooper has been Mr Leeds United since joining from Chesterfield in 2014, and over the course of his tenure at Elland Road he made 284 appearances across both the Premier League and the Championship.

He was a real fan's favourite at Elland Road, and has sent supporters an emotional message as he says goodbye to the club that he has called home for a decade.

On his X account, Cooper wrote: "To the best in the land. After 10 years, 7 as your captain, it's time to say goodbye. When I arrived at LUFC I had one ambition and that was to leave the shirt in a better position than when I arrived. I do believe I have done that, with the help and support of some incredible people.

"Firstly I have to thank Marcelo and his staff. My relationship with Marcelo is well documented, he made me a better player, a better leader and a better man. I would like to thank all of the managers I have worked with in the past decade but Marcelo's influence on me and the Club in general was beyond anything I can put into words.

"I also need to thank all of the coaches, physios and backroom staff past and present, across the first team and academy at Thorp Arch, for everything they have done for me. Many of these people have become more than colleagues over the years. These people help drive & maintain the standards behind the scenes and I will miss them all greatly, you all know who you are.

"During my time I have played with so many players, far too many to mention by name, but i do need to give a special mention a fair few. Bill, Klichy, Adam, Patrick, and DJ who l shared amazing moments with and now unbelievable friendships. The 2020 promotion team was probably the best team | have ever been involved with, a team built on pure hard work and humility.

"The weight of the shirt is very heavy, but we put side before self and came together to achieve something speçial with memories that will last forever," Cooper said.

He continued: "I also have to mention one man in particular who has been by my side through everything, Stu. The bond between us lives beyond football and it was an honour to share some of the best days of my career together with him.

"He showed me the way all too many times and I'll never forget that. And to the fans, yes you lunatics and the heart beat of our great club. Your unwavering support for myself and the boys meant everything. You will never know how much you drive the players on, my only sadness looking back is not getting to lift that title at Elland Road in front of you.

"I leave the Club proud of what we achieved together, I was never perfect, but throughout my time I tried to represent you and the club with dignity and modesty at all times. I've met some truly inspiring individuals in the community over the last 10 years from all walks of life.

"I appreciate each and every one of you, for making me a better person and proving far and wide that some things are more important than football. As I move on to the next chapter of my career I will look back and be very proud but also hungry for more. Stay loud and stay proud. I'll see you in the terraces.

"Good luck to Daniel, his staff and Ethan and the boys for the rest of the season. When that train starts it's difficult to stop. On behalf of myself and family - Thank you all for everything, memories we will cherish forever.

"Marching on Together," Cooper concluded.

Liam Cooper's 2023/24 Leeds United Championship Stats (Sofascore) Appearances 15 Starts 8 Average Minutes 47 Passing Accuracy (%) 90% Clean Sheets 2 Duels Won (%) 57%

Former teammates react to his departure

After Marcelo Bielsa arrived at Leeds in 2018, the club went through a period of success, and although they missed out on promotion in his first season at the club, the Whites were dominant in 2019/20.

Cooper played a key part in their title-winning season, and he was excellent in defence for Leeds. However, was also protected by the fantastic Kalvin Phillips, who played in the holding midfield role. The 28-year-old is now playing for Ipswich Town after his big-money move to Manchester City never truly paid off.

Nevertheless, he wrote on his former captain's Instagram: "All the best brother! Absolute hero mate love ya ❤️❤️❤️"

Phillips was not the only Whites player to excel under Bielsa, with midfielder Pablo Hernandez proving to be an instrumental part of the team at that time.

The former Swansea City star scored 12 goals in the Championship in the 2018/19 campaign, and was desperately unlucky to not find himself playing top flight football the next season after such a stellar showing for Leeds.

He has since retired, but has not forgotten the role that Cooper had in the team in recent years.

He reacted to the 33-year-old's Instragam post with a message on his story that read: "Legend!! My Captain!😘"

Meanwhile, a more recent face in the Leeds team, Crysencio Summerville, left a reply for the Scotland international: "Thank you for everything skip💙🙏🏽!"

Summerville left Elland Road in August to join West Ham United in the Premier League in a deal worth over £25 million, after four years at the club.

The new CSKA Sofia centre-back will be hoping to make his debut in Monday's fixture against city rivals Lokomotiv Sofia away from home.