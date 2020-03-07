Kalvin Phillips offers fascinating insight into Marcelo Bielsa’s influence at Leeds United

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips has paid tribute to the impact made by manager Marcelo Bielsa since his arrival at Leeds United.

Bielsa took over at Elland Road back in the summer of 2018, and has captured the imagination of British football public ever since, with his meticulous training methods and intriguing match tactics.

That impact is something that perhaps not surprisingly has also been felt by the players themselves, perhaps none more so than Phillips, who has been a key figure for the Whites under Bielsa, and the midfielder is well aware of the part the Argentine has played in making that the case.

Speaking to The Mirror about the change that has been brought about at Leeds since Bielsa’s arrival, Phillips revealed: “He (Bielsa) taught us to be good players you have to be good athletes as well.

“For me, the diet has been difficult because I’d go out and eat Sunday dinners every week. It was very difficult but it’s something you have to do if you want to reach the top.”

Leeds are currently second in the Championship table, five points clear of the play-off places with ten games of the season remaining, having missed out on promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs last season, after some poor end of season form had cost them automatic promotion.

Phillips however, seems confident his side, and indeed Bielsa, have learnt from that ahead of this season’s run-in, with the 24-year-old adding: “Looking back, I think we’re a better team now just because of the experience of going through what we did last year, doing so well and then falling off towards the end. We know it can’t happen again and this club needs to get back to the Premier League.

“I think we’re stronger mentally. The manager is always on at us about mental strength anyway. He just comes in and stresses how important it is to be strong mentally, to succeed you’ve got to go through pain both mentally and physically.”

Next up for Leeds is a Yorkshire derby on Saturday afternoon, as they host struggling Huddersfield Town at Elland Road.

The Verdict

This just goes to show how important Bielsa has been to Leeds since making the move to Elland Road.

Phillips has been one of the Championship’s stand out players since the Argentine took over at the club, and judging by these comments, it certainly seems as though Bielsa has played a major part in making him such a key figure.

Given that influence Phillips has started to have on this side, this just seems to highlight the quality of Bielsa’s man-management ability as well as his tactical nous, adding yet another feather to his managerial cap.

Having gone through the disappointment of last season, it does feel hard to see such a collapse happening again, particularly with someone with the commitment and determination of Bielsa pushing to get this side over the line this time around.