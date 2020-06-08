Kalvin Phillips makes encouraging Leeds United claim ahead of promotion run-in

Leeds United will be hoping to pick up where they left off when competitive action gets back underway in the Championship.

The Whites had previously won their last five league matches, and are now sat top of the Championship, whilst also being seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine matches remaining this term.

Off-the-field events called an abrupt halt to the sporting calendar, which would have been frustrating for the Elland Road faithful, who would have been eager to see their side win promotion back into the Premier League at the earliest of opportunities.

But competitive action is set to resume on the weekend of the 20th June in the Championship, and the Yorkshire-based side will be keen to get over the line in their bid for a long-awaited return to the top-flight.

One player that has played his part in Leeds’ promotion bid this season is Kalvin Phillips, who has been a regular in Marcelo Bielsa’s side, making 34 appearances for the Whites.

Speaking in an interview with the Yorkshire Evening Post, Phillips revealed what it was like as a player to not have access to the club’s training facilities during lockdown, but also made the claim in saying that Leeds are even stronger now after this break from fixtures.

“It was kind of hard to adjust to what was going on because we didn’t get a clear answer until recently but we all knew as players the massive opportunity we’ve got and we couldn’t take anything for granted like we did last year.

“It’s a very different situation to last year and if anything we’re a lot stronger than we were before the break.”

The Verdict:

If they’re stronger now, then the Championship will be fearing Leeds!

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were brilliant before off-the-field events called a halt to their bid for promotion, and so the break from action would have been frustrating for the Elland Road faithful.

Leeds have been hugely impressive this season, and if they’ve got even stronger over the break from competitive action, then I can’t see any team standing in their way as they target promotion back into the Premier League this term.