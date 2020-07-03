Kalvin Phillips makes Ben White prediction as Leeds United pair eye significant career step

Kalvin Phillips has tipped Ben White for a big future, with the midfielder discussing both his and his Leeds United teammate’s prospects of playing for England at next summer’s European Championships.

Leeds have built their side around Phillips under Marcelo Bielsa, whilst their defensive unit has been boosted by the arrival of White this season, as Brighton place faith in the Whites to oversee his development.

And, their impressive form this season has led to Gareth Southgate name dropping the pair as he talks up his options for Euro 2020 (which will take place in 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic).

Quiz: Do these 11 celebrities support Leeds United?

1 of 11 Josh Warrington. True False

As expected, talk of that has filtered back to Phillips, who has been quizzed on what it would mean to him, and White, if they were to be playing for England in 12 months.

As quoted by Leeds Live, Phillips revealed: “I think I caught it (Southgate’s interview). I just read the little bit when my name was mentioned. I think he mentioned that the coronavirus period could be a good thing for us as we could be, eventually, involved.

“That would be massive for me. I have always wanted to play for England and I have always wanted to be recognised by somebody at international level.

“It is the same with Ben, he is a great player. He has done very well, obviously not playing in the Championship before, and he has come in and done exceptionally well.

“I think, especially if he keeps working hard, he has a very bright future ahead of him.”

Phillips and White are both still playing in the Championship and haven’t played in the Premier League yet.

However, they hope that will change in the coming months, as they look to help Leeds over the line in the race for promotion in the Championship.

Six games separate Bielsa’s side from promotion.

The Verdict

Phillips and White have been excellent this season and it really is little surprise that they are on Southgate’s radar heading into the Euros next summer.

They will both be playing Premier League football next season, with or without Leeds, and if they have half the impact they have had on the Championship this season, they will be in with a shout of that squad.

It would be some honour for the pair and there won’t be a single Leeds fan who wouldn’t be brimming with pride if they became full internationals.

Thoughts? Let us know!