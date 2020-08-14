(Photos) Kalvin Phillips reflects on 2020 summer holiday with Leeds teammates and West Brom pair

For Kalvin Phillips and the Leeds United team, they will be preparing for the club’s long awaited return to the Premier League.

In what turned out to be a longer than usual campaign for obvious reasons, the Whites secured promotion the top-flight as Champions in what was a superb campaign for Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

With training resuming at Thorp Arch this week for the Whites, the hard work starts now and as we all know with Bielsa, he will be ensuring his team take no shortcuts ahead of the season’s kick off on September 12th.

Many footballers took short breaks on holiday after the season’s completion and for Kalvin Phillips and several of Leeds’ players, that is exactly what they did to toast what was an excellent 19/20 campaign.

And Leeds’ midfield general Phillips has today been in reflective mood, sharing several images on his personal Instagram from his recent holiday in Marbella with several fellow teammates and West Brom pair Jon Leko and Kyle Edwards.

Phillips can be seen gallivanting in the Spanish sun alongside the likes of Ben White, Ian Poveda and Tyler Roberts in what looked an enjoyable trip for the Leeds boys.

With the season fast approaching, these sorts of scenes are unlikely to be seen for a while, especially with Bielsa at the helm.

