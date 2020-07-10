Kalvin Phillips issues Patrick Bamford verdict as Leeds United revel in Stoke City showing

Patrick Bamford was on the scoresheet for Leeds United last night as Marcelo Bielsa’s side recorded a 5-0 victory over Stoke City to move back to the top of the Championship table.

Leeds were ruthless with their approach against the Potters and produced a statement win with goals from Mateusz Klich, Helder Costa, Liam Cooper, Pablo Hernandez and Bamford.

The icing was on the cake long before Bamford converted Luke Ayling’s diagonal pass on 93 minutes, but the 26-year-old’s 16th goal of the season was celebrated like a winner.

And, over on Instagram, Leeds paid tribute to Bamford, which promoted a reply from Kalvin Phillips, who issued his verdict on his striker:

Marcelo Bielsa is getting just the right tune out of Bamford at the perfect time, with the striker scoring four goals in his last six appearances either side of the EFL’s postponement.

He netted in the 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday and matched that up with a fine volley last night in the closing stages of Leeds’ rout.

Attention at Leeds will quickly turn to Sunday, however, with a trip to Swansea City looming.

Steve Cooper’s side beat Leeds back in August at Elland Road.

The Verdict

Bamford is so valued within this group of Leeds players, even if he doesn’t convince the entire fanbase.

His goal last night was a superb strike and his overall performance deserved that.

16 for the season and four in his last six appearances is a good return, and if he’s able to keep this going into the remaining four games, he could well fire Leeds back to the Premier League.

