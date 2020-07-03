Kalvin Phillips issues classy Bradley Dack verdict as Leeds United’s trip to Blackburn looms

Kalvin Phillips has been talking up the talents of Bradley Dack, despite the midfielder’s absence for Leeds United’s trip to Blackburn Rovers this weekend in the Championship.

Leeds are heading to Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon looking for a return to winning ways in the Championship after dropping two points against Luton Town during the week.

The task in Lancashire is a tough one and Leeds will know the threat Tony Mowbray’s side hold as they chase a place in the top-six this season. However, the task for the Whites is made easier by the absence of Dack.

Dack, 26, had scored nine goals and registered one assist earlier this season, but an ACL injury set him back significantly and whilst he’s making good progress, his return isn’t likely to come until the 2020/21 season.

Nevertheless, Phillips, who would have come up against Blackburn’s playmaker on the pitch, had some complimentary words about his opposite number.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post, Phillips said: “They’re missing Bradley Dack at the minute and he brings a lot to their game.

“I played against him the last two years and I think he’s a great player. He brings a lot to their team, scores a lot of goals from midfield and he’s a massive miss. Hopefully he can get back playing as soon as possible.”

Earlier in the season, Dack struggled up against Phillips as Marcelo Bielsa’s side beat Rovers 2-1 at Elland Road.

Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison were on the scoresheet that day, with Derrick Williams responding for Mowbray’s side.

The Verdict

It is a big boost for Leeds the fact that Dack isn’t fit enough for this game, with Phillips clearly a fan of the 26-year-old.

However, in Lewis Holtby and Adam Armstrong, amongst others, Blackburn do have a big threat and Leeds have to be wary of that.

They have pace and are extremely strong on set-pieces, which is something that could really impact Leeds, who are known to struggle defending against physical sides.

It’s set up to be a good game, however, despite the injury to Dack.

