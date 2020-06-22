Kalvin Phillips honestly assesses Leeds United setback

There was a tough restart to the season for Leeds United yesterday, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side suffering a 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City and missing the chance to move back to the top of the Championship table.

Leeds remain second and seven points ahead of Fulham in third, but they let a big chance to put 10 points between themselves and the chasing pack yesterday on a difficult afternoon in Wales.

It was a mistake from Kalvin Phillips that produced Junior Hoilett with a chance to open the scoring, which he did at a time in the first-half when Leeds were on top. Then, another mistake, this time from Liam Cooper, allowed Cardiff to work the ball into Robert Glatzel, who doubled the lead in the second-half.

A tough day at the office, indeed, with two mistakes bringing two goals.

And, on the back of that, Phillips took to Instagram to assess Leeds’ defeat and his own mistake, whilst also paying tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement:

Next up for Leeds and Phillips is a return to Elland Road next Saturday for a clash with Fulham at Elland Road.

As things stand, Scott Parker’s side, who were beaten by Brentford on Saturday, will be looking to move within four points of the Whites.

The Verdict

Phillips wasn’t at his best yesterday and his mistake in the first-half proved to be a costly one.

The 24-year-old struggled to dictate Leeds’ play from his midfield position and, as we have become to recognise, if he has an off day, so do Bielsa’s side.

However, this isn’t the time to dwell if you’re a Leeds player or fan. There’s a lot on the line and the Whites need to have a focused week ahead of Fulham.

Putting this behind them, as Phillips is doing here, feels the right shout.

