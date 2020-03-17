Kalvin Phillips delivers six-word message to Leeds United fans after recent events

Leeds United midfielder has taken part in the current social media campaign to promote the best hygiene in the British population after recent developments have put a stop to all sporting events.

The Whites looked on course to clinch promotion back to the Premier League after a 16-year hiatus, as Marcelo Bielsa guided the side to a seven-point lead over third with just nine games left to play.

However, their promotion charge has been put on hold and been cast into major doubt as Europe goes on lockdown after recent events, meaning all sporting events in the UK have been postponed until the issue is resolved.

The EFL have postponed all games in the Championship until the 3rd April where Leeds are scheduled to make the trip to Blackburn Rovers, meaning three of their games are to be pushed back to a later date.

With many fearful of how this problem is developing, a number of celebrities are taking to social media to promote to fans about the benefits of looking after oneself whilst staying at home.

Kalvin Phillips took to his Instagram story to take part in the #StayHomeChallenge, in which he juggled with a roll of toilet paper after being nominated by teammate Gjanni Alioski:

The Verdict:

There’s no telling how long the EFL will be delayed but it’s clear that the players are looking to ensure that everyone stays safe.

There’s not much that juggling toilet roll can do for a global crisis but at least Phillips is raising awareness of the ongoing problem and how to combat staying at home.

The Whites will be praying that they can come out of this problem well and continue their push for promotion unscathed.

However, the main aim now is for as many people as possible to remain safe for the coming weeks to ensure this problem doesn’t get worse.