Kalvin Phillips assesses Leeds United’s fitness levels ahead of Championship restart

Kalvin Phillips has said he and his Leeds United teammates are ‘as fit as they have been’ all season ahead of the provisional 20 June restart date for the Championship.

The 24-year-old missed Leeds’ last game before the temporary break in football, sitting out with a knee injury. But he’s ready and raring to go, and so are his teammates as they look to end Leeds’ 16-year hiatus from the Premier League.

Speaking to Yorkshire Evening Post, Phillips spoke of his side’s return to training over the past couple of weeks, and how they’re gearing up for the final nine games of the season:

“When we got back we did a bit of running but as you could tell, we’re as fit as we have been. It’s a good guideline for us because we haven’t played football for so long.

"We were concerned that if we're not fit enough or we're not right, it's not going to go well for us.

“But I think when we do get to these ‘murderball’ sessions, having worked hard throughout the pandemic, we can see where we’re at and I believe we are ready to start the games now and finish the season.” Marcelo Bielsa is a man famed for his relentless attitude towards training and fitness – something that was to his detriment last season – but Leeds look set to finish the season at the top of the Championship table. They’re last outing saw them claim a 2-0 win over Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town, which marked their fifth-straight win in the Championship, and their fifth-straight win-to-nil. The verdict Leeds have been looking for an opportunity like this since they dropped out of the top-flight back in 2004, and finally they look set to complete their return. Phillips and co have been in peak form this season, but with nine games to go and West Brom only a point behind, there’s still plenty of work to be done before the Leeds promotion party can commence.