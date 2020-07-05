Kalvin Phillips and Pontus Jansson share exchange as Leeds United and Brentford motor on in promotion race

There were two business-like performances from Leeds United and Brentford in the Championship yesterday, heaping the pressure on West Bromwich Albion ahead of this afternoon’s meeting with Hull City.

Leeds were 3-1 winners at Blackburn Rovers, making sure they have retained a six-point lead over Brentford, whose 3-0 win against Wigan Athletic means they are now only two points adrift of Albion this morning.

At Ewood Park, Patrick Bamford and Mateusz Klich were on the scoresheet, alongside Kalvin Phillips, whose excellent free-kick was sandwiched between the other two strikes.

Taking to Instagram on the back of the victory, Phillips shared a message alongside a series of images as he lined up his free-kick and then celebrated it nestling in the top corner.

Deep in the replies was a message from Brentford skipper, Pontus Jansson, who is, of course, a former teammate of Phillips. There he questioned when the midfielder started scoring goals, which brought a short response from the 24-year-old:

The goal in Blackburn was just Phillips’ second of the season, with the midfielder striking in Leeds’ centenary game back in October as they beat Birmingham City 1-0.

The Verdict

Jansson was a big part of the Leeds squad for his three years at Elland Road and he built some strong relationships.

One of those was with Phillips and although he’s now going up against the midfielder for promotion, they can still share a nice message on Instagram.

That’s good to see and a part of you does think that Jansson would love to go up alongside Leeds.

His Brentford side have a great chance of doing that.

