Kalvin Phillips among those to react to ex-Leeds teammate Alex Mowatt’s wondergoal for Barnsley

Barnsley made it six league wins on the bounce last night, defeating Queens Park Rangers 3-1 in West London.

The Tykes are currently embarking on a remarkable run of form in the Championship, making it six wins on the spin with a 3-1 victory at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Wednesday.

Daryl Dike headed the Tykes in front on 27 minutes, and despite Charlie Austin’s leveller almost immediately after, Alex Mowatt put Valerien Ismael’s side back ahead in excellent fashion.

Mowatt curled an exquisite free-kick into the top corner from 25 yards, before registering his second assist of the night when he played in Carlton Morris who fired low beyond Seny Dieng.

But Mowatt’s goal was to grab the headlines on what was another impressive night for Ismael’s men, as they moved to within a point of the play-offs with a game in hand.

Mowatt, who took to Instagram to celebrate a “good night’s work”, received plenty of comments from his teammates after his goal.

Kalvin Phillips was also among those to react, saying “Sensational Al”.

The Verdict

Barnsley are flying at the moment and Mowatt has been a hugely influential player for them.

It is so important that they tie him down to a new deal, so that even if Barnsley don’t go up this season, they keep hold of his services and have him at Oakwell next season.

Ismael is really getting the best out of Mowatt, though, and he is a thriving in a role which allows him to get forward and create chances for his teammates.

His set-pieces are also quite good, too…