Leeds United have a long history of giving young players a chance in the first-team squad.

Wherever the Yorkshire side are in the Premier League or the Championship, they have willingly allowed their young talents opportunities in the first team, whether that be league games or cup games.

That has continued once again this season, as Daniel Farke is looking to get Leeds out of the second tier and back into the top flight.

Farke is no stranger to giving young players a chance, something he did at Norwich City and has already done at Leeds.

So with that said, here at Football League World, we have picked four Leeds players who could be the next big stars...

Charlie Crewe

Leeds snapped up Charlie Crewe in August 2022 from Cardiff City after he impressed for the Welsh side in their academy.

Since joining the Whites, Crewe is a player who has a reputation that is continuing to grow, as he impresses in Leeds’ academy setup.

At the age of 17, Crewe is already playing for Leeds’ under-21s team and his performances haven’t gone unnoticed on the international stage. He has already played for Wales’ under-21s, but England are said to be keen on getting the midfielder to switch nations.

Crewe has yet to appear for Leeds’ first team, but given his rise up in the academy and at the international level, it seems only a matter of time before he plays some part for Farke’s team.

Lewis Bate

Lewis Bate may be a player that most Leeds fans are aware of, as he’s featured for the club on a handful of occasions.

The 20-year-old played in the Premier League in the 2021/22 season, as well as the FA Cup, and has played in the EFL Cup this season.

The midfielder has yet to appear in the Championship, but has featured on the bench, and with his loan spell at Oxford United last season, Bate may not be that far off from emerging in the first team picture.

Bate is a player who operates in a deeper midfield role and has shown in his limited appearances that he is very tidy and confident on the ball. He may be a bit away from being a regular, but Bate needs to keep showing what he is capable of, and he could easily be a starter and a star in years to come.

Archie Gray

Gray is obviously a player that is already known to most Leeds fans, as he’s become part of the club’s first-team squad this season.

The midfielder is only 17 years old, but last season he was playing in Premier League 2 and is now a main part of Farke’s team this season.

Gray has grasped his chance in the first team, and while there may be times this season where he doesn’t feature as much, he is a player that will likely be around for a long time.

Gay has impressed many people, and it is probably easy to forget that he is only 17. But given he has plenty of time to improve and get better, Gray may be Leeds’ most exciting player to emerge on a long-term basis.

Sean McGurk

Leeds capitalised on Wigan Athletic’s financial issues in 2021 when they signed Sean McGurk.

McGurk was a young talent on Wigan's books who was impressing in their academy, but they were unable to stop him from joining Leeds.

Since joining the Whites, McGurk has continued to play academy football, and while he hasn’t made his first team debut, that doesn’t mean he can’t become something special for Leeds.

The 20-year-old can play on either wing as well as in a central role and has shown in the academy that he has an eye for goal, scoring three so far in Premier League 2.

Given that Leeds do have a few injury concerns, McGurk could be a player that Farke turns to down the line, and he is one to keep an eye on at the football club.