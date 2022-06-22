Kal Naismith sends message to Luton Town supporters following Nathan Jones’ admission about his departure

Luton Town fans will have been disappointed to see player of the season Kal Naismith depart Kenilworth Road at the end of last month.

Furthermore, they will have no doubt felt shocked to see his exit announced via social media as he joined Bristol City.

At the time the Hatters released a statement expressing their shock as they had not been informed about the announcement coming meaning they were not able to put the news out first.

However, Luton boss Nathan Jones cleared the situation up yesterday as he revealed that he had been in constant contact with the 30-year-old throughout the off season as the player made the choice over where he future lay.

As a result, Naismith took to Instagram to send a final message to Luton fans as he said (via Luton Today): “Thankyou to the gaffer for clearing this up, a man I have a tremendous amount of love and respect for and will be forever grateful for what he’s done for my career.

“Regardless of the false information no one can take away the special memories I had at the club and the amazing people I met especially the fans who hold a special place in me and my family’s hearts.

“Good luck for the season, I’ll see you all at the Kenny.”

The Verdict:

This is a nice end to Naismith’s departure from Kenilworth Road. Of course fans will still be disappointed that he has left the club given he had a good season and was highly rated at the club.

However, they will no doubt feel better about the situation knowing that the player was in contact with Nathan Jones and didn’t leave the club high and dry.

The midfielder clearly holds the fans at Luton in high regard and was keen to thank them for their support during his time with the club.