Kal Naismith offers reaction to Luton Town’s 7-0 Fulham defeat

Luton Town defender Kal Naismith has insisted there is no time to be down following the Hatters 7-0 thrashing away to Fulham yesterday evening.

A victory in the match would have secured a play-off place for the Hatters, however, they were well beaten as Fulham were crowned Sky Bet Championship Champions.

Speaking to Luton Town club media after the match, Naismith opted to remain upbeat.

“We have one game to go, we’re in an unbelievable position so there is no time to be down. Disappointed here but recover well,” Naismith said, via Luton club media.

“The boys have been absolutely outstanding this season and we have a great day on Saturday to look forward to.

“It’s their day today but it will be our day on Saturday I’m sure.”

Luton can once again secure a top six spot for themselves with a victory over Reading on the final day of the Championship season on Saturday.

Should Middlesbrough and Millwall fail to win in their respective matches, the Hatters would secure a play-off place regardless of their own result.

To be in such a position going into the final day is due to the high standards at the club, Naismith suggested.

“The boys have been incredible. Regardless of what happens Saturday, I’m proud of every single player.

“The standards we have put on each other, day in and day out. The standards the coaches have set, every player to a man has taken it on.

“We’ve had an unbelievable season, we’ve worked hard for everything we’ve got, it wasn’t our day today, but we will go again Saturday, one more big game to do something special.”

The Verdict

It was no doubt a humbling night for Luton Town as Fulham secured the Championship title in fashion, but perhaps Kal Naismith is right not to be too downbeat.

To have a play-off place in their own hands going into the final day is a position the club would have taken in a heartbeat at the start of the season.

Having said that, Luton must put last night behind them and focus fully on Saturday – any lingering disappointment could affect their performance in the next one which they cannot afford.

If they secure the victory against Reading, nobody will remember this Fulham result for too long.